The NFL's star quarterbacks are back in action in Week 11, including three of the AFC's superstars as they battle for playoff positioning. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens continue their crawl back to .500, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos. We've created a three-leg parlay at BetMGM featuring NFL player props for each of these three quarterbacks, and the parlay pays out at better than 5-1.

Week 11 NFL spreads parlay at BetMGM

Josh Allen Over 220.5 passing yards (-115)

Lamar Jackson Under 35.5 rushing yards (-118)

Patrick Mahomes Under 266.5 passing yards (-115)

Final odds: +546 (wager $100 to win $546) at BetMGM



Josh Allen Over 220.5 passing yards

The Tampa Bay defense isn't one of the stronger units in the league, and Allen will be hungry to ball out after last week's embarrassing loss to a bad Miami Dolphins team. With the Bills back in Orchard Park and now having to tangle with Baker Mayfield's Bucs, look for Allen to step up his game, even with tight end Dalton Kincaid sidelined. The SportsLine Projection Model has Allen forecasted for 257.4 yards.

Lamar Jackson Under 33.5 rushing yards

The Browns are a notoriously tough defense, and with Jackson having just recently worked his way back from injury, it doesn't seem likely that Baltimore will want its franchise quarterback running into the teeth of Myles Garrett all that often -- that's what Derrick Henry is for. The game's low total tells the story. Don't expect a ton of offense, rushing or otherwise, in this one. The SportsLine model has Jackson pegged for 29.1 rushing yards.

Patrick Mahomes Under 266.5 passing yards

The Broncos can play defense, even with Patrick Surtain II on the mend. As we've all seen, the Chiefs are more than capable of parking the bus themselves, especially against an erratic quarterback like Bo Nix. This feels like a game where Kansas City will get an early lead, and then Andy Reid will eat the clock while he lets Nix beat himself. The SportsLine model has Mahomes projected for 238.5 yards.