We know the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, but those passers need someone to throw the ball to. There are a ton of star receivers in the NFL today, and we've highlighted three top pass catchers for a Week 5 NFL parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook, including one coming off a 100-yard performance in Week 4.

NFL Week 5 receivers parlay

Final odds: +564 (wager $100 to win $564)

Justin Jefferson Over 69.5 receiving yards vs. Browns

Jefferson really is quarterback-proof, huh? After shining with Kirk Cousins for the first few years of his career, Jefferson had over 1,500 yards with Sam Darnold in 2024. Now, whether it's J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz, Jefferson continues to get up and rack up yards, as he did last week with 126 yards on 10 catches with Wentz under center. Wentz likely gets the nod again this week with Minnesota playing another Europe game, this time against the Browns, and it's hard to bet against Jefferson right now.

Jaylen Waddle Over 58.5 receiving yards vs. Panthers

The Dolphins will be without Tyreek Hill for the rest of the year after suffering a devastating knee injury on Monday. Miami already had another top-level receiver in the mix in Waddle, and he'll now be the team's go-to guy moving forward.

Carolina's defense has been good against the pass overall this year, but the Panthers gave up 42 to the Patriots last week in a game where Stefon Diggs went for over 100 yards. Waddle, especially as Tua Tagovailoa's clear No. 1 guy, presents a tougher challenge than Diggs, so look for him to get peppered with targets right from the start of this one.

Michael Pittman Over 52.5 receiving yards vs. Raiders

Daniel Jones is enjoying a career resurgence in Indianapolis, and the prime beneficiary of his play is Pittman, who has 234 yards and three touchdowns this season. Pittman has gone Over 52.5 yards twice through four games this year, and he goes up against a Raiders defense that is 23rd against the pass this year and doesn't have much in the secondary that scares you right now.

Pittman commands attention from opposing defenses, but he also gets plenty of looks with 29 targets through Week 4. It won't take much for Pittman to go Over this line so long as Jones is looking his way.