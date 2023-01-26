The conference championship round of the 2023 NFL playoffs begins with the 2023 NFC Championship Game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles went 14-3 to finish with the league's best record and smashed the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round. Quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed to feel no ill effects from the shoulder injury that had limited him in the regular season's final weeks. The 49ers, meanwhile, won a hard-fought, 19-12 game over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco has now won 12 games in a row between the regular season and playoffs. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which teams should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any conference championship NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for the AFC Championship and NFC Championship. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 13-1. You can only see the model's championship weekend NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Championship Round NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on 49ers vs. Eagles to go Under 46 points. Philadelphia and San Francisco held opposing offenses to averages of 300.6 and 301.5 yards per game, respectively. Those were the two best regular-season marks in the NFL. San Francisco's postseason opponents have scored just 23 and 12 points, while Philly allowed just seven to New York.

The 49ers and Eagles feature potent offenses, but San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seemed perturbed at times in his postseason debut. The Eagles feature a defense that's more potent than the Cowboys, which should give Purdy another headache. That is one reason the Under is hitting in more than 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make AFC, NFC Championship NFL parlays

The model also jumped on three other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including an underdog with over a 40% chance of winning outright. You can only see the model's NFL Championship Round best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Championship Round NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 13-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Championship Round NFL best bets from a model on a 162-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.