The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the NFL when they rallied from a 27-point deficit in their 31-30 win against the Chargers last weekend, advancing to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023. Jacksonville's comeback was the largest in franchise history and the third largest in playoff history. The No. 4 Jaguars will need another strong effort when they face the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Divisional Round NFL schedule on Saturday, as Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Saturday's nightcap features the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 6 New York Giants in the NFL spreads.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Top Divisional Round NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-5) to cover the spread against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has not played a road game since Christmas Eve, so a trip to Orchard Park could be a rude awakening. Three of their four losses this season have come away from home, falling to Dallas, Baltimore and Cleveland, none of which is as strong of a team as Buffalo.

The Bills are riding an eight-game winning streak after taking care of business against Miami last week and have won seven of their last nine home games against the Bengals. Quarterback Josh Allen leads one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, throwing for more than 4,200 yards while rushing for another 762, totaling 21 touchdowns during the regular season. He had nearly 400 total yards in the win against Miami and is backed by the league's No. 2 scoring defense, one reason why the Bills are one of the model's top Divisional Round NFL picks. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

