There are just two games pitting teams with winning records versus one another you can make Week 8 NFL bets on, including Aaron Rodgers facing his former team on Sunday night. Steelers vs. Packers has Green Bay as the 3-point road favorite, while the other matchup of above-.500 teams has one of the biggest Week 8 NFL spreads. Bills vs. Panthers has Buffalo as 7-point road favorites as it's one of three contests with an NFL line over a touchdown. The others are Colts vs. Titans (+14.5) as well as Chiefs vs. Commanders (+12.5), with Jayden Daniels (hamstring) ruled out.

Washington's QB situation is among a number of unsettled ones during the Week 8 NFL schedule. Lamar Jackson (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday, and is trying to get back on the field. The Jets, meanwhile, could be eyeing a change soon. No position affects NFL odds quite like who is under center, so having the proper NFL betting advice would set you up for a profitable week. Before locking in any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 8 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $860 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,100. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 8 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts are already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 8 expert NFL prop picks from Sia Nejad

Nejad specializes in props across multiple sports and is 145-106-5 (+2123) with his NFL bets since 2023. One of his top NFL player props for Week 8 is Patriots quarterback Drake Maye going Over 19.5 completions (-122) versus Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"The Cleveland Browns have a great rush defense and will likely force the Patriots to be more one-dimensional than they prefer. This is in spite of the fact that the Patriots will be playing from the lead. Look for the Browns to stymie the run and create their typical great pass rush, which will lead to Maye getting the ball out quickly in the short area. Don't expect Rhamondre Stevenson and company to be effective in this one and look for an already very accurate quarterback to pepper his targets as an extension of the run game." You can see all of Nejad's NFL picks here.

Top Week 8 NFL expert picks from Larry Hartstein

A veteran CBS Sports and SportsLine NFL expert, Hartstein is on a sizzling 15-7 run on NFL spread picks, returning nearly $725 for $100 bettors. This week, he's backing the Bengals (-6.5) against the Jets.

"Joe Flacco isn't the only reason the Bengals have new life. Their defense has shown modest progress under first-year coordinator Al Golden, who has benched vets like Cam Taylor-Britt and Logan Wilson at the expense of promising young players. After having to face Jared Goff, Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers in succession, Cincy now will prepare for Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor. The winless Jets are dealing with injuries to Sauce Gardner (concussion), Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall." See all of Hartstein's SportsLine picks here.

Top Week 8 NFL expert picks from Matt Severance

Matt Severance is a high-volume handicapper who is 13-6 (+615) over his last 19 ATS picks in Packers games. For Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football, Severance is backing the Steelers (+3) to cover at home.

"Generally not an early jumper on NFL, but I was definitely looking at this pro-Steelers right off the bat because Aaron Rodgers will be so fired up to light up the Packers like he's on an all-time ayahuasca trip. Bit surprised we got the hook this early in the week if not surprised overall that Pittsburgh is even getting a field goal at home unless I'm missing a TJ Watt injury or something (nope). Green Bay is 0-3 ATS away, one of three such winless clubs." See all of Severance's NFL picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 8 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes R.J. White, who is the site's all-time leading NFL expert and is one of this season's top experts as well, returning over $1,800 on his past 134 picks. He has 11 more picks on the board, including backing an underdog he could see "winning this game outright." You can find out who his NFL picks are this week here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 8, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 8, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $700 or more for $100 players.