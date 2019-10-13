NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Chiefs, Ravens

The 2019 NFL schedule has already brought several major upsets, with the Colts beating the Chiefs outright as 11-point underdogs just last week on Sunday Night Football. This week, the Chiefs will look to rebound against another quality AFC South opponent when they take on the division-leading Texans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is down to a four-point favorite in the latest Week 6 NFL odds after the line opened at 6.5. In South Florida, the winless Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins go head-to-head. Washington is favored by 3.5, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. And out West, the Steelers, without Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) and Mason Rudolph (concussion) will battle the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. L.A. is favored by 6.5, one of the largest NFL spreads of Week 6. Before you make your NFL predictions, be sure to see the Week 6 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 6 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Chiefs (-4) cover against the Texans in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were stunned by another AFC South squad, the Colts, in Week 5. But the model has taken into account that the Texans are ranked just 25th in the NFL in pass defense (270.4 yards per game). They'll get their toughest test yet against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for an NFL-best 1,831 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The model is calling for another 300-yard day for Mahomes as the Chiefs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: the Ravens (-11) cover one of the largest NFL spreads we've seen all season against the Bengals.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his first NFL start against the Bengals last season, taking over for Joe Flacco in a 24-21 victory. Jackson has been at the helm ever since for Baltimore, which dealt Flacco to the Broncos in the offseason. The Ravens face a Bengals team that is 31st against the run and already allowed Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to scramble for 93 yards. Andy Dalton has thrown for 1,412 yards and seven scores for Cincinnati, which is on a eight-game road losing streak.

The model projects the Ravens, who have a strong point differential of plus-7.6 this season, to cover the spread in over 50 percent of simulations. The over (48) also hits in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns (PK, 46.5)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 55)

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 43)

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 44)

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 42)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 50.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 51.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (+7, 44.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5, 40.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 41.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-4, 45)