NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Cowboys, Chiefs

Currently 2-3 and seeking answers after a humiliating 31-3 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns look to rekindle their playoff chances on Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was woeful against the 49ers, completing just 8-of-22 attempts for 100 yards and two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Cardinals on the road and edging the Rams by a point last week. Should you back Seattle as part of your Week 6 NFL picks? The Seahawks are giving the Browns 1.5 points in the latest NFL odds. One of the largest NFL spreads of the week belongs to the Ravens, who are favored by 11 over the winless Bengals. But should Lamar Jackson and company be among your Week 6 NFL best bets? Before you make any NFL picks, see the NFL predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every snap 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 6 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Chiefs (-4.5) cover against the Texans in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were stunned by another AFC South squad, the Colts, in Week 5. But the model has taken into account that the Texans are ranked just 25th in the NFL in pass defense (270.4 yards per game). They'll get their toughest test yet against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for an NFL-best 1,831 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The model is calling for another 300-yard day for Mahomes as the Chiefs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: the Cowboys go on the road and cover a touchdown spread against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is doing his best to earn the contract extension he has been seeking from the Cowboys, passing for 1,606 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games. That said, the Cowboys are on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Saints and Packers. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is also seeking a new deal, has 32 catches for 512 yards and five scores. The Jets have been woeful without quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis), scoring just 9.8 points and generating only 214.5 offensive yards per game. How effective Darnold will be in his first game back remains to be seen.

The model projects the Cowboys, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games against the Jets, to cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (43.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time.

New York Giants at New England Patriots (-17, 41)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11.5, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns (+1.5, 46.5)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5, 55)

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1, 44)

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 44)

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 41)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 50.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 51.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (+7, 43.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-2, 39.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 41.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-4, 47)