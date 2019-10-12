NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Vikings, Chiefs

Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley was limited in his team's run to the Super Bowl last season, and is now doubtful with a quad injury heading into the Rams' Sunday home game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Gurley has rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns in his team's 3-2 start, including a two-score effort last week against Seattle. The Rams are field goal favorites in the latest NFL odds, one of the smallest NFL lines of the week. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are 11-point favorites against Andy Dalton and the winless Cincinnati Bengals, one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see all season. And in one of the tightest football lines of Week 6, the Denver Broncos are laying 1.5 against the vising Tennessee Titans in an AFC clash. NFL odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach and fall weather forecasts become clearer. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, look at the NFL predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every snap 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 6 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Chiefs (-4) cover against the Texans in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were stunned by another AFC South squad, the Colts, in Week 5. But the model has taken into account that the Texans are ranked just 25th in the NFL in pass defense (270.4 yards per game). They'll get their toughest test yet against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for an NFL-best 1,831 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The model is calling for another 300-yard day for Mahomes as the Chiefs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: the Vikings (-3) cover the spread when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings own one of the stoutest defenses in the NFL, allowing just 88.2 rushing yards and 14.6 points per game. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is second in the league in rushing yards with 542, while quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off a breakout performance last week. In fact, Cousins went off for a season-high 306 yards passing and two touchdowns, his first multi-TD effort of the year.

The model projects the Vikings, who are an impressive 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games, to cover almost 55 percent of the time. The under (44) is also a strong play since it hits in over 60 percent of simulations. Book the Vikings covering against the Eagles as one of your top Week 6 NFL picks.

The model also has also made the call on the huge Rams vs. 49ers showdown and says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns (+1.5, 46.5)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 55)

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 43)

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 44)

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 42)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 50.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 51.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (+7, 44.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5, 40.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 41.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-4, 45)