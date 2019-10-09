NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Chiefs, Cardinals

With 22 of the 32 NFL teams currently within one game of either their own division lead or a wild card spot in their respective conference, the Week 6 NFL schedule figures to have plenty of pulse-pounding matchups with seven games between teams that fit that category. But which NFL picks can you make with confidence? The Eagles (3-2) will travel to take on the Vikings (3-2) on Sunday with Minnesota listed as a three-point favorite in the latest Week 6 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the AFC West-leading Chiefs (4-1) are five-point favorites at home against the AFC South-leading Texans (3-2). Despite their ups and downs this year, the Browns (2-3) are still just one game back in the AFC North, but they face a stiff test as 1.5-point home underdogs to the Seahawks (4-1) in one of the tightest Week 6 NFL spreads. But before you make any NFL predictions for this week's loaded slate, be sure to check out the Week 6 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every snap 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 6 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Chiefs (-5) cover against the Texans in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were stunned by another AFC South squad, the Colts, in Week 5. But the model has taken into account that the Texans are ranked just 25th in the NFL in pass defense (270.4 yards per game). They'll get their toughest test yet against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for an NFL-best 1,831 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The model is calling for another 300-yard day for Mahomes as the Chiefs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: the Cardinals (+2.5) cover against the Falcons.

The Cardinals came into 2019 knowing that it would be a rebuilding season. They've turned over a large percentage of the roster, drafted Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and are running a largely experimental offense under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. However, thus far the results have probably been better than expected, with Arizona coming back to earn a tie against the Lions in Week 1 and defeating the Bengals 26-23 last week.

The Arizona offense is middle-of-the-pack (16th) in yards gained and racked up 514 yards in their most balanced performance to date last week. The Cardinals threw for 248 yards and rushed for 266 yards against the Bengals, while their rookie quarterback accounted for 346 yards of total offense.

Now, Arizona's offense will face off against a Falcons defense that gave up 592 yards of total offense and allowed Deshaun Watson to throw for 426 yards and five passing touchdowns a week ago. The model says the Cardinals cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations on Sunday thanks to another strong performance from Murray, who is projected to account for over 300 yards of total offense.

New York Giants at New England Patriots (-17, 41)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11.5, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns (+1.5, 47.5)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-5, 55)

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 44)

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 41)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 50.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 51.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (+7, 43)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-2, 39.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 41.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-4, 47)