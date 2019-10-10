NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Chiefs, Redskins

Coming off a bye week, the San Francisco 49ers made a statement in Week 5 with a dominant 31-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now at 4-0 and lead a loaded NFC West by a half-game over the Seattle Seahawks (4-1). San Francisco will face its biggest challenge to date when it visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but should Jimmy Garoppolo and company be among your top NFL picks for Week 6? The defending NFC champion Rams are 3-2 and have suffered back-to-back losses in prime-time games to the Seahawks and Buccaneers, but they're still listed as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds. Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs are 4.5-point home favorites over the Houston Texans, according to the latest NFL lines. But before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you figure out which NFL spreads to attack this week.

This model, which simulates every snap 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 6 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Chiefs (-4.5) cover against the Texans in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were stunned by another AFC South squad, the Colts, in Week 5. But the model has taken into account that the Texans are ranked just 25th in the NFL in pass defense (270.4 yards per game). They'll get their toughest test yet against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for an NFL-best 1,831 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The model is calling for another 300-yard day for Mahomes as the Chiefs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 6 NFL predictions from the model: the Redskins cover comfortably as 3.5-point road favorites against the Dolphins.

These two winless teams will go head-to-head in Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6, and the Redskins will be in transition after firing coach Jay Gruden on Monday. However, Washington has the more talented roster and has been much closer to getting a win this season, falling 32-27 to the Eagles in Week 1 after leading most of that game.

The Dolphins have lost their four games by an average margin of 34.3. A defense that ranks second-to-last against the pass and last against the run could have plenty of issues against several talented Redskins playmakers. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin has 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns and continues to heal after a hamstring injury forced him to sit out Week 4. Meanwhile, running back Chris Thompson has been dynamic catching the ball out of the backfield with 25 catches for 268 yards. Miami should struggle with Washington's talent and motivation, which is why the Redskins cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations with under (41) hitting well over half the time.

