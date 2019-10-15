NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Packers, Bears

Coming off an NFC Championship run, the Los Angeles Rams entered the NFL season as one of the 2020 Super Bowl favorites. However, after a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Rams have dropped to 3-3 and will have their work cut out to be relevant in the NFL playoff picture. On Sunday, they'll visit the Falcons (1-5), but are just three-point favorites in the latest Week 7 NFL odds after losing three games in a row. Meanwhile, the undefeated 49ers will also visit a 1-5 team. Jimmy Garoppolo and company are listed as 10-point favorites on the East Coast against the Redskins, one of the largest NFL lines of the week. To make Los Angeles' NFC West climb even tougher, the 5-1 Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites at home over the Ravens, one of the smallest NFL spreads of the week. Before you make any NFL predictions, look at the Week 7 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Packers (-6.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Bears cover as three-point home favorites over the Saints.

The Bears (3-2) are coming off a bye week and could have starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back in action after he suffered a left-shoulder injury against the Vikings in Week 4. On the other side of the ball, Teddy Bridgewater will continue as New Orleans' starter with Drew Brees still rehabbing a thumb injury.

And while Bridgewater has led the Saints to a 4-0 record as a starter, the Saints' offense has lacked its typical explosiveness. New Orleans has failed to hit 330 yards of total offense in four of six games this season and on Sunday the Saints will be going up against a Bears defense that shuts down opposing rushing attacks and goes after quarterbacks.

Chicago has allowed just 3.4 yards per carry this season and recorded 17 sacks while taking the ball away 10 times. That's why the model says the Bears cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, with the under (38.5) hitting well over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has also made the call on the huge Cowboys vs. Eagles showdown on Sunday Night Football and says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+3.5, 49)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-2.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 48)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 39)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (PK, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 43.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (+10, 42)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 39)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 50.5)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3, 38.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 48.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 42.5)