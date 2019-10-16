NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Packers, Cardinals

Several important divisional battles are on the Week 7 NFL schedule, highlighted by an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) and Dallas Cowboys (3-3). The latest Week 7 NFL odds give the Cowboys a three-point edge in a battle of the division's top two teams on Sunday Night Football. The AFC South also has an important matchup as the 4-2 Houston Texans travel to take on the 3-2 Indianapolis Colts. Jacoby Brissett and the Colts are favored by a point in that game, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. And in a game oddsmakers list as a pick'em, meaning neither team is favored, the 2-2-1 Lions host the 4-2 Minnesota Vikings as those teams chase the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in the NFC North. NFL odds will continue to move as kickoffs approach, injury news is released, and NFL depth charts change. Before studying the lines and making Week 7 NFL picks on those games or any others, be sure to see the current NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Packers (-5.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Cardinals (+3) stay within the spread against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It's a battle of the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2019 NFL Draft as No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray leads the Cardinals, while Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick, is under center for the Giants. After winning his first two starts, Jones has dropped two straight, while Murray and the Cardinals have picked up consecutive wins.

The model is calling for Murray to produce well over 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while Jones is held under 250 yards passing, as the Cardinals stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (49.5) because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has also made the call on the huge Cowboys vs. Eagles showdown on Sunday Night Football

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+3, 49)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-3, 49.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 40)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (PK, 45)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-5.5, 47)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 44)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (+9.5, 41.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-2, 40)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 49.5)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3, 38)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 49)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 42.5)