NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Packers, Chargers

The latest Week 7 NFL odds indicate that Vegas is expecting several blowouts. Most notably, the Buffalo Bills, off to a hot 4-1 start, are 17-point favorites against the winless Miami Dolphins, according to the latest Week 7 NFL spreads. It's the most points Buffalo has been favored by in a game since 1992. In other Week 7 NFL lines, the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers are 10-point favorites against the 1-5 Redskins, while the 6-0 Patriots are laying 9.5 points against the Jets, even though New York now has quarterback Sam Darnold back after missing time with mononucleosis. On the other end of the spectrum, the NFL odds for Week 7 list Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings as a pick'em, meaning neither team is favored. Before making any NFL predictions on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 7 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Packers (-6.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Chargers (+1.5) not only stay within the spread, they win outright on the road as underdogs against Tennessee.

Los Angeles is coming off back-to-back losses to teams with losing records (Broncos, Steelers), but the model believes it will get back on track in a battle of struggling AFC squads. The Titans benched quarterback Marcus Mariota in their Week 6 shutout loss to the Broncos and could turn to backup Ryan Tannehill this week.

Regardless of who is under center, Tennessee has struggled to protect the quarterback, entering Sunday's game with a league-high 29 sacks allowed. The model says the Chargers stay within the spread in 60 percent of simulations. It's also recommending L.A. on the money line (+107) because the Chargers win straight-up almost 60 percent of the time. There's also plenty of value on the under (39) since that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has also made the call on the huge Cowboys vs. Eagles showdown on Sunday Night Football and says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+3.5, 49)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-2.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 48)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 39)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (PK, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 43.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54)

San Francisco Giants at Washington Redskins (+10, 42)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 39)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 50.5)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3, 38.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 48.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 42.5)