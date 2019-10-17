NFL picks, odds, lines, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Texans, Packers

The Week 7 NFL schedule features a number of crucial divisional matchups, perhaps none bigger than the NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. After roaring to a 3-0 start, the Cowboys' offense has sputtered and Dallas has dropped three in a row. Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Vikings last week due to their continued inability to stop the pass. Philadelphia ranks 29th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, but Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper appears iffy with a quad injury. Dallas is a three-point home favorite in the latest Week 7 NFL odds, with the total at 49. Also on deck is an AFC South tilt in Indianapolis between the Colts and Texans. Houston is a one-point road underdog after beating the Chiefs last week, one of the tightest NFL lines of Week 7. Before you make any NFL predictions for that game or any other, listen to the Week 7 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you navigate the ever-changing NFL odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Packers (-5.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Texans cover as one-point underdogs in Indianapolis on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The top two teams in the AFC South are coming off a victory on the road over the vaunted Chiefs in their most recent outings, with Houston beating them last week and Indianapolis beating Patrick Mahomes and company two weeks ago before enjoying a bye. Now, they'll go head-to-head with first place in the division on the line.

Houston's offense might be the hottest unit in football coming into the week, as they've racked up 84 points and 1,064 yards the last two games. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is completing 69.7 percent of his passes and has accounted for 17 total touchdowns on the season.

Watson's domination a big reason why SportsLine's model predicts that the Texans cover in well over 50 percent of simulations as he racks up over 300 yards of total offense. Book the Texans covering as one of your top NFL picks of the week.

The model also has also made the call on the huge Cowboys vs. Eagles showdown on Sunday Night Football and says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+3, 49)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-3, 49.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 40)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (PK, 45)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-5.5, 47)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 44)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (+9.5, 41.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-2, 40)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 49.5)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3, 38)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 49)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 42.5)