The Los Angeles Rams are getting superstar receiver Puka Nacua back from an ankle injury in Week 9 when they face the New Orleans Saints. Nacua missed L.A.'s last game against the Jaguars in Week 7 and then had a bye in Week 8 to rest, and he still ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards this season. The Rams channel much of their offense through Nacua, which means he should be heavily involved in Sunday's clash. Nacua makes up one of three legs in our star receivers parlay at BetMGM.

NFL Week 9 wide receivers parlay

Puka Nacua Over 92.5 receiving yards (-118)

Courtland Sutton Under 55.5 receiving yards (-115)

Amon-ra St. Brown Over 6.5 receptions (-125)

Final odds: +514 (wager $100 to win $514)

Puka Nacua Over 92.5 receiving yards vs. Saints

The Saints are actually solid against the pass, allowing only 196.0 yards per game through the air. However, they haven't faced a receiver like Nacua yet. He has 10 or more receptions in four of the six games he's appeared in and is averaging 102.7 yards per game in spite of leaving Week 6 against the Ravens with that ankle injury. In last year's game against the Saints, Nacua only had 56 yards. However, he logged 164 in the 2023 matchup. I like him to come off the bye strong and go Over this line.

Courtland Sutton Under 55.5 receiving yards vs. Texans

Sutton has gone past this line in six of his eight games, but he's going up against a stiff Houston secondary which ranks fourth in passing yards allowed per game. The Broncos have enough other weapons to spread the ball around, and they're likely to lean more on the run in this contest. The problem with a low number is Sutton can go past this thanks to one deep shot Denver will inevitably take with him, but I predict the Texans will force other players to beat them.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 6.5 receptions vs. Vikings

St. Brown has gone Over this line in five of his seven games, and one of his Unders came at six receptions. He's Jared Goff's primary target in the slot and given how often the Vikings blitz, there's going to be plenty of intermediate openings where St. Brown will get targeted. The Lions will looking to get their offense going at home out of the bye week and I expect St. Brown to be a big part of the plan.