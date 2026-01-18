The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears both won in dramatic fashion on Wild Card Weekend, setting up a matchup in the Divisional Round between the two sides. The Rams are considered true Super Bowl contenders while the Bears have made incredible progress in Ben Johnson's first season at the helm but are largely a product of opponent collapses and fourth-quarter comebacks. Can Chicago put together a full game and flex its muscles at home or will the Rams put some of their recent struggles behind them with a commanding performance?

We've put together a same-game parlay for Rams vs. Bears with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and suggestions from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Rams vs. Bears and NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Rams vs. Bears same-game parlay picks

Rams money line

Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer

D'Andre Swift Over 55.5 rushing yards

Rams money line vs. Bears

Chicago wins in 46% of SportsLine simulations to bring value as an underdog but the Bears have two major injuries after the Wild Card win. Linebacker T.J. Edwards and tackle Ozzy Trapilo are both done for the year, and those are two sizable holes for the Bears to plug in. The Rams carved up Carolina through the air and Matthew Stafford will be licking his chops after seeing how the Packers threw at will on Chicago in the Wild Card Round. L.A.'s defense is much better than Green Bay's, and while the Rams have had their own share of collapses, they have more talent on both sides of the ball to make it past Chicago.

Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer

Adams has found the end zone 10 times in 17 career games against the Bears, and he's generally been phenomenal in this matchup. The star receiver came back from a hamstring injury and logged 72 receiving yards against Carolina but didn't find paydirt despite leading the league in touchdowns. I expect him to be targeted more in the red zone this week and rediscover the endzone against a familiar foe.

D'Andre Swift Over 55.5 rushing yards

The Bears have run the ball extremely well this season behind Swift and Kyle Monangai but the Packers largely bottled them up. The duo accounted for 71 yards on 21 carries, far below their regular season averages per game. Chicago has shown it can air the ball out successfully with Williams but L.A.'s secondary can be opportunistic. I expect the Bears to lean on the ground game a bit more and try to establish the run, which should push Swift over this mark. He logged 54 rushing yards against Green Bay despite playing from behind for half of the contest.