The Los Angeles Rams appeared to be on track for the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, but the home team sprung a surprise victory en route to a division title while L.A.'s hopes of the top seed were dashed. The Rams also lost Davante Adams to a hamstring injury in that game, though he's expected to be back for this postseason rematch. Los Angeles enters as the No. 5 seed while Carolina hosts this game as the winner of the NFC South thanks to a three-way tiebreaker with the Falcons and Buccaneers.

If you remove the wins over the Cardinals, the Rams went 1-4 down the stretch after starting 9-2. An overtime loss to the Seahawks seemed to take the emotion out of the team, while a Monday Night Football shocker against the Falcons in Week 17 all but sealed L.A.'s fate as a wild card team. The Panthers struggled for much of the season with inconsistent play but eventually found a way to claw out victories and win the division despite a sub-.500 record. The Rams were huge favorites in the Week 13 matchup and they are once again double-digit favorites on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, but we've seen division winners pull off shockers at home in playoff games before.

The Rams cover this spread in 53% of model simulations and Adams coming back does help matters. However, the model has the Panthers winning outright in 24% of simulations as huge underdogs and recommends betting them on the money line. I like taking Carolina on the spread at this number, especially since the Rams have been incredibly poor down the stretch at pulling away from opponents. The Panthers will keep this close behind the home crowd and already beat the Rams once, so there's belief they can do it again.

Head coach Sean McVay trusts Williams in key moments, sometimes to the point of frustration for fans. The running back has seen his usage get reduced thanks to the emergence of Blake Corum, but Williams still gets goal line touches. Williams has been solid in all facets of the offense and found the end zone in the regular season meeting against the Panthers, so it's worth backing him to hit paydirt again on Saturday.

After huge showings against the Lions and Seahawks, Stafford went below 270 passing yards in Week 17 and 18 of the regular season. There's rain in the forecast in Carolina, and things got sloppy in the first game between these teams. I don't think the Rams will air the ball out as much as expected even with Adams back, especially if the weather doesn't cooperate. And if they pull away early, the Rams might lean on the ground game even more or possibly remove Stafford entirely to minimize injury risk. The SportsLine model projects him at 242.9 passing yards on Saturday.