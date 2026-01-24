The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will face off for the third and most critical time this season when the NFC West rivals meet Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks (15-3) won the West and are the NFC's top seed in the NFL Playoffs and come in off a 41-6 rout of fellow division foe the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Rams (14-5) needed overtime and a timely interception to get past the pesky Chicago Bears 20-17 in the Divisional Round. Los Angeles looked like the top Super Bowl contender for much of the season behind an offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. But Sam Darnold and the talented players around him have the Seahawks sitting in the Super Bowl pole position as the +145 favorite at DraftKings to win next month's big game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Rams are the +230 second choice, so Sunday's winner should be the favorite to win it all.

These are two of the top scoring teams in the NFL, with the Rams finishing the regular season averaging 30.5 points per game, most in the NFL. The Seahawks averaged 28.4, third-best in the league. But the defenses are equally capable, with Seattle allowing just 17.2 points per game in the regular season, fewest in the league, while the Rams were sixth in the league in takeaways. According to the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds from DraftKings, Seattle is favored by 2.5 points, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5.

The first meeting between these teams finished 20-19 in favor of the Rams, while Seattle won the most recent one in a 38-37 shootout in overtime. Given that this is a heated rivalry with star players all over the field, what should you be paying attention to when building a same-game parlay? We've put together a SGP for Rams vs. Seahawks with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and suggestions from the SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine NFL experts. For a full Rams vs. Seahawks game forecast and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

The Seahawks' only problem against the Rams this season has been protecting the ball. They outgained L.A. 414-249 in the 21-19 loss in Week 11 but gave the ball away four times. They had 26 first downs to the Rams' 12 and were 7-of-16 on third down while holding L.A. to 2-for-9 on their conversions. Despite four interceptions, they had a slim chance at winning but missed a 61-yard field goal. In the Week 16 rematch, the Seahawks had three more turnovers but rallied from 16 points down to win in overtime. The SportsLine model doesn't see this one as particularly high-scoring and has the Seahawks winning by six points. They are covering the spread in 58% of simulations, earning this pick an 'A' grade.

The Seahawks' defense has dominated so much lately that they haven't had to throw the ball much. That isn't likely to be the case Sunday as Stafford threw for 457 yards in the last meeting between these teams. Darnold threw for 270, and Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Week 16 victory. He had nine for 105 in the first matchup with L.A. this season. The star receiver had nine 100-yard games this season and led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards. SportsLine expert R.J. White expects Smith-Njigba to see plenty of volume in Sunday's game as the Seahawks lean on their stars in a game that means everything.

Seattle has one of the league's top run defenses, but Rams coach Sean McVay isn't going to concede the run game. Williams has at least 12 carries in every game he has played this season, going Over this number in nine of 19 games and hitting exactly 13 six times. He had 21 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bears. McVay loves the energy, toughness and leadership his star running back brings, and he is going to lean on that edge with a chance to get back to the Super Bowl. The SportsLine props model projects Williams for 16.4 carries and also has him rushing for 66.8 yards, well over his line of 53.5.

