The Philadelphia Eagles might be 4-0, but there's been some frustration with how this offense has looked coming off a Super Bowl campaign. A.J. Brown has already voiced his frustrations, but the more concerning development is the inefficiency of running back Saquon Barkley. Coming off a 2,000-yard campaign where he won Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry through four games as opposing defenses look to bottle him up.

Barkley has a tough matchup in Week 5 when the Eagles host the Denver Broncos, but will the superstar running back overcome a stingy defense and finally break out? We've included the Eagles phenom in our running backs parlay at Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL Week 5 running backs parlay

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer vs. Broncos (-165)

Jonathan Taylor Over 88.5 rushing yards vs. Raiders (-115)

Cam Skattebo Over 66.5 rushing yards vs. Saints (-114)

Final odds: +464 (wager $100 to win $464)



Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown vs. Broncos

Denver is going to load the box and force the Eagles to make plays through the air. Philadelphia would ideally want to let Barkley take over, so the running back will continue to get touches even against unfavorable looks. The rushing inefficiencies might not be sorted out against Denver's 11th-ranked run defense, but Barkley has scored a touchdown in three of the four games. He's a strong bet to at least hit pay dirt, even if he doesn't have eye-popping numbers.

Jonathan Taylor Over 88.5 rushing yards vs. Raiders

The Raiders have actually been solid against the run, ranking 13th in rushing yards allowed per game. However, they have not faced a running back like Taylor yet. The Colts star is averaging 5.4 yards per carry despite a slow start in Week 1 against the Dolphins. In his career at home, he's averaging 99.8 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry. Indianapolis should continue to feed Taylor the ball in a game that could go sideways for the Raiders quickly.

Cam Skattebo over 66.5 rushing yards vs. Saints

Most of the attention is on Jaxson Dart, but Skattebo looks to be a great pickup for the Giants in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product will be in the lead role once again with Tyrone Tracy Jr. out, and he's likely to make the most of it in this matchup. The Saints are allowing 118.8 yards per game on the ground through four weeks, and if the Giants get separation early, the game script will favor Skattebo getting even more touches.