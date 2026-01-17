The NFC West was the best division in football this season, and two of the West's powerhouses will now face off in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers faced off on the weekend of the regular season, with Seattle's 13-3 victory securing the NFC West title and No. 1 seed for the Seahawks. The Niners now have a chance for revenge, but they'll need to earn it away from home and without star tight end George Kittle, who tore his Achilles tendon in the opening round win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

We've put together a same-game parlay for Seahawks vs. 49ers at DraftKings, in part with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast of Seattle vs. San Francisco and more NFL player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Seahawks vs. 49ers same-game parlay picks

Over 45.5

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 92.5 receiving yards

Seahawks vs. 49ers Over 45.5

Seattle had the top scoring defense in the league this regular season, allowing just 17.2 points per game. But the Over has some appeal here given the fragile state of the San Francisco defense. Trent Williams is also back for the 49ers, and his presence on the offensive line alone unlocks so many more options for Brock Purdy. This probably won't turn into an outright shootout, but the SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 59% of its simulations.

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer

This about as close to a no-brainer as it gets. McCaffrey is everything for the San Francisco offense, and his importance is only heightened with Kittle now on the shelf. The star back is lethal both on the ground and through the air. If Purdy is going to hack his way through the Seattle defense, McCaffrey will be his machete. The price is a little unsightly for a straight bet, but this is the sort of prop that works perfectly in a parlay.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 92.5 receiving yards

The NFL's top receiver is poised for a big game. Sam Darnold can win this game by getting the ball to Smith-Njigba early and often -- something that should be achievable given San Francisco's suspect passing defense. The Niners allowed 232.4 passing yards per game during the regular season, putting them in the bottom third of the league. Smith-Njigba is set up to feast at home against this secondary. The SportsLine model forecasts 112.8 yards for Smith-Njigba.