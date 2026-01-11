Two of the NFL's premier powers meet in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles won the NFC East at 11-5, while the 49ers scored an additional win but had to settle for third place in the jam-packed NFC West. Much has been made of Philadelphia's offensive inconsistency, while the Niners' defense has been decimated by injuries. One of the game's main story lines will be whether San Francisco has enough healthy talent to nab a win on the road over the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Given the various factors at play here, what should you be looking at before you build a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday's Eagles vs. 49ers game? Check out the parlay we've put together for this NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, and head over to SportsLine for more predictions, picks and props.

Eagles vs. 49ers same-game parlay

Purdy has surpassed this number in six of his last nine games. Philadelphia boasts one of the best passing defenses in the league, but Purdy has demonstrated an ability to throw strikes in high-pressure situations. His connection with Christian McCaffrey alone (see below) could produce an Over here, but one of George Kittle or Jauan Jennings scoring also feels like it could be on the cards here. The SportsLine model rates this prop four stars out of five.

The 49ers have seen their defense ravaged by injuries this season. San Francisco still managed to be one of the better teams against the run this year, but with the unit's depth will be tested against Philadelphia. The Eagles will need big things from Barkley if they're going to advance, and that's what the SportsLine model expects. It has Barkley projected for a strong 95.4 yards against the Niners.

It's somewhat surprising that McCaffrey's price isn't even higher. If the 49ers are going to be anywhere near competitive in this game (which the model expects them to be) it will involve McCaffrey being a major threat. He is one of the two most important offensive players on the team, and the other -- star lineman Trent Williams -- is trending towards playing. That just makes McCaffrey even more of a threat to get into the end zone, whether it happens on the ground or through the air. He could also easily do both.