The upstart Jacksonville Jaguars will try to upset the apple cart Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC matchup on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars went from 4-13 last season to 13-4 and looking like a dangerous team in the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. The Josh Allen-led Bills (12-5) are hoping to take advantage of the absence of the Kansas City Chiefs to finally make their Super Bowl run. They have made the playoffs six straight years but lost to Kansas City in four of the past five, including last season's AFC Championship Game. The Jags are in the postseason for the second time in the past eight years, last losing in the Divisional Round in 2022.

Bills vs. Jaguars kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium. Buffalo is a one-point road favorite at DraftKings, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 51.5. The Bills are slight -112 favorites on the money line (bet $112 to win $100) and Jacksonville is -108 (bet $108 to win $100).

Allen and Lawrence are both playing at a high level entering the game, so what should you be looking at before you build a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday's Jaguars vs. Bills game? Check out the parlay we've put together for this NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, and head over to SportsLine for more predictions, picks and props.

The Bills have gone Under this number in five of their past seven games, the only exceptions being shootouts with the Bengals and Patriots. The Jags have come in Under 51.5 in five of the past eight. Jacksonville allows less than 20 points per game, eighth-fewest in the NFL, and the Bills yield 21.5 (12th). The Under is hitting in 55% of the SportsLine model's simulations. The total has gone Under in four of the past five meetings between these teams in Jacksonville.

Lawrence has at least 240 passing yards in six of his past seven games, including 255 and three TDs in the 41-7 victory against Tennessee in Week 18. He surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the third time in his five NFL seasons and averaged 235 passing yards per game. The SportsLine props model has Lawrence demolishing this number, putting him at around 280 yards.

The NFL rushing champion finished the regular season with 1,621 yards and topped 80 yards 11 times. Cook averaged 5.2 yards per carry in the regular season. He averaged 99 rushing yards in his past four full games (he rushed for 15 on two carries before calling it a day in Week 18). The SportsLine props model has Cook rushing for 94 yards.