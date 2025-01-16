The 2025 NFL playoffs continue this week with the 2025 Divisional Round NFL schedule, featuring two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. Top AFC seed Kansas City hosts No. 4 seed Houston at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by top NFC seed Detroit vs. Washington at 8 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites in the Divisional Round NFL odds, up one from the opener, while the Lions are 9.5-point favorites. Which Divisional Round NFL spreads should you include in your Divisional Round NFL bets?

The No. 2 seed Eagles are 6-point favorites against the Rams on Sunday (3 p.m. ET) with an over-under of 44, while the weekend concludes with an AFC showdown between the No. 2 seed Bills (+1, 51.5) and No. 3 seed Ravens on CBS and Paramount+. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have been the top two MVP candidates this season. Before locking in any Divisional Round NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Divisional Round NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,700 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,600. Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, with the Divisional Round NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL experts are already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Divisional Round NFL expert picks from Jason La Canfora

La Canfora has been covering the NFL since 2004 and spent 10 years as CBS's NFL Insider for "THE NFL TODAY" and across all platforms. He continues to cover the NFL as an analyst and insider for The Washington Post and gather information from a plethora of sources throughout the game. La Canfora is 9-7 (+493) in his last 16 NFL ML picks and has already locked in picks for multiple games throughout the weekend.

One bet that La Canfora has already placed is the Lions (-9.5, 55.5) to cover against the Commanders on Saturday. The Lions have been a dominant team throughout the season, and the Commanders have a rookie quarterback going on the road in a massive playoff game. La Canfora has also locked in a pair of anytime touchdown scorer bets for that game. See all of La Canfora's picks here.

Top Divisional Round expert NFL picks from Matt Severance

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He went 121-93-2 (plus $589) during the 2023 NFL season, and he is 36-12 (+1738) in his last 48 NFL ML picks.

He has already placed his bet for the Lions (-9.5, 55.5) vs. Commanders on Saturday. Detroit closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 31-9 win over Minnesota in Week 18. Washington is riding a six-game hot streak after beating Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Severance placed an early bet on a team total for this showdown. See the rest of Severance's picks here.

Top Divisional Round NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. Additionally, White is 18-8 (+987) in his last 26 NFL picks.

He has locked in his bet for the Eagles vs. Rams (+6, 44) on Sunday. Philadelphia maintained its momentum with a 22-10 win over Green Bay last week, as running back Saquon Barkley had 119 rushing yards on 25 carries. Los Angeles is coming off an impressive performance of its own, cruising to a 27-9 win over Minnesota as a 2-point underdog. White thinks one stat from last week is being overlooked, creating value on one side of this spread. See the rest of White's picks here.

Top Divisional Round NFL expert picks from Mike Tierney

Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players (every bet one unit). Tierney enters the Divisional Round on a 59-36-3 run in his last 98 NFL ATS bets (+1917).

The veteran sportswriter has already placed his bet on the Bills vs. Ravens (-1, 51.5) showdown on Sunday. This game has all the makings of a classic, as Allen and Jackson are both looking to win a Super Bowl to cap off MVP-caliber seasons. Buffalo is coming off a 31-7 win over Denver, while Baltimore cruised to a 28-14 win over Pittsburgh. Tierney thinks injuries are going to play a pivotal role in the result of this game. You can find all of Tierney's picks here.

How to make Divisional Round NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes Larry Hartstein, whose NFL best bets column has hit at a strong 62% clip since its inception in 2022. He has been red-hot with NFL prop bets, going 146-102 (+2108) in his last 248 picks at SportsLine. This week, Hartstein is targeting a first-half prop bet, targeting a team that has come out "strong" against "elite" teams. Anyone who backs this prop could hit it big. You can find out who his NFL picks are this weekend here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for the Divisional Round, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in the Divisional Round, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,700 or more for $100 players.