After three weeks of games, NFL betting trends have emerged in regards to teams. Some of them are simply carried over from last year, as the Chargers are undefeated versus the spread after having the best cover rate in 2024. L.A. is a 6.5-point favorite over the Giants, per the Week 4 NFL odds, as Jaxson Dart is expected to make his first start. Speaking of rookies, top pick, Cam Ward, is 0-3 outright as a starter after Tennessee had the league's worst spread record a year ago. Titans vs. Texans (-7) is among the games you can make Week 4 bets on, and this year it's Houston which has the league's worst spread record.

Houston and C.J. Stroud are 0-3 ATS thanks to having the No. 32 scoring offense, and this game has the lowest over/under of the week at just 39.5. One could form a Week 4 NFL parlay with the aforementioned contests, also including the likes of Dart, Ward and Stroud in NFL prop picks for an even greater return. The trends and tendencies that have developed shouldn't be overlooked, and NFL expert predictions often take these factors into account. Before locking in any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 4 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

Bet NFL Week 4 at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,300. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 4 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts are already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 4 NFL expert picks from Mike Tierney

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players (every bet 1 unit). He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 19-11-1 (+692) on his last 31 ATS picks in Bills games.

One Week 4 NFL prediction that Tierney backs is New Orleans (+15.5) covering the massive spread at Buffalo on Sunday. "In sum: too many points to spot any team this early in the season," Tierney said. "The Saints were no pushovers in their first two outings, with losses by seven and five points. While Buffalo's offense can play Name That Score, the Bills' points allowance through three games ranks 20th, which offers hope to beleaguered QB Spencer Rattler and crew." See all of Tierney's picks here.

Top Week 4 NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 718-623-37 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. He went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White is also 77-32-22 (+3969) on his last 121 sides in Packers games.

White is backing the Packers (-6.5) to cover versus Dallas on Sunday night. He sees Green Bay's stunning defeat last week to Cleveland as a wake-up call and also says, "Dak Prescott did not look great against a questionable Chicago defense, throwing multiple picks. What will he do against the best defense in football in a Micah Parsons revenge game? Take Packers to cover up to -6." See the rest of White's picks here. You can make NFL prop bets on Prescott, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs and others with the Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Bet at Underdog Fantasy and get $50 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet:

Top Week 4 expert NFL picks from Larry Hartstein

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. In 2024, Hartstein cashed all five of his NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units). For NFL Office Pool players, Larry picked every game straight-up and nailed a whopping 70.4% of those picks, and he enters Week 4 on a 16-9 run (+493) over his last 25 NFL picks.

Hartstein is backing Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Over 13.5 carries (-120) versus Detroit with his Week 4 NFL props. The second-round rookie didn't play in Week 1, had 10 rushing attempts in Week 2 and then 18 carries in Week 3. All other Browns backs had a combined one carry last Sunday, and Judkins' production is justifies his volume as he's averaging 5.5 yards per carry. You can see Hartstein's NFL picks here.

Top Week 4 NFL expert picks from Jeff Hochman

Hochman emerged on the sports betting scene in the 1990s. Today he's one of the nation's most respected and selective handicappers. Hochman dominates multiple sports. In fact, he is 83-66-3 (plus $1,217 for $100 players, every bet one unit) over the past four NFL seasons and 53-35-2 (plus $1,230) over the past four college football seasons.

The selective expert has already placed his bet for Sunday's game of the Eagles vs. Buccaneers (+3.5) in the only matchup of undefeated teams. Jalen Hurts is just 1-4 in his career versus the Bucs, and his last loss in a game in which he both started and finished came versus Tampa in Week 4 of last season. Hochman also notes the Eagles have been outgained in every game this year and sees the Bucs at +3.5 as "good value." You can find all of Hochman's picks here. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

How to make Week 4 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes Adam Silverstein, who is CBS Sports' managing editor. He's dominated the NFL since 2023, finishing 188-138-16 (plus $3,564 for $100 players), and he is on a red-hot 86-55-4 run in his last 145 NFL picks, returning more than $2,500. Silverstein evaluates inactive players before locking in his coveted best bets. You can find out who his NFL picks are this weekend here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 4, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 4, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players.