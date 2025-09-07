There is a heavy divisional slate to begin the 2025 NFL season with half of the 16 matchups being such contests. The entire NFC North will battle one another with Packers vs. Lions having Green Bay as 1-point favorites after acquiring Micah Parsons, per the Week 1 NFL odds, before Bears vs. Vikings (-1.5) on Monday night will see J.J. McCarthy make his pro debut. While these rivalry games will certainly elicit high interest with Week 1 NFL bets, one of the most anticipated showdowns is a non-divisional contest. On Sunday night we'll see a rematch from last season's playoffs, as the Bills will host the Ravens.

The game will feature MVP winner, Josh Allen, and the runner-up in Lamar Jackson, as the Ravens look for redemption from their heartbreaking playoff defeat. Buffalo was a 1.5-point underdog in that Divisional Round game, but the latest Week 1 NFL lines now have Baltimore favored by 1 point. The stakes aren't as high this time around, but no game on the opening Sunday of the season will likely garner as many Week 1 NFL bets. Before locking in any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 1 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

Bet NFL Week 1 at DraftKings, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,300. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 1 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts are already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 1 NFL expert picks from Jimmie Kaylor

Kaylor is an NFL, college football, and DFS expert who has covered the NFL for nearly a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when betting games. He also won DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest, edging out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest, and has been profitable across multiple sports since joining SportsLine as an expert handicapper.

One team that Kaylor is high on for Week 1 is the Arizona Cardinals (-6.5) to cover on the road versus the Saints. New Orleans is going with second-year player Spencer Rattler at quarterback, and he wasn't particularly impressive as a rookie. He had eight turnovers compared to three total touchdowns over his six starts, losing all six. Rattler also can't lean on his defense to help him out versus an Arizona offense that ranked top-12 in both points and yards as the Saints had the No. 30 total defense a year ago. Kaylor expects "a comfortable Arizona win" on Sunday. See all of Kaylor's picks here. Bet on every NFL Week 1 game at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Top Week 1 expert NFL picks from Larry Hartstein

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. In 2024, Hartstein cashed all five of his NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units). For NFL Office Pool players, Larry picked every game straight-up and nailed a whopping 70.4 percent of those picks.

Hartstein is backing the Giants (+6) to cover at Washington on Sunday. Even though it went 0-2, New York was competitive with its divisional rival last season, losing by three points and five points. Overall, the Giants have covered in four of the last six meetings with Washington, as well as six of the last seven matchups in the nation's capitol. "In the Giants' last seven visits to Washington, a three-point loss is their worst result. Look for a tight divisional opener," Hartstein said. You can see Hartstein's pick for that game and others here.

Top Week 1 NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 718-623-37 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also went 24-11 (+1172) over his last 35 NFL player props picks.

He is backing the Raiders (+2.5) to cover on the road versus New England. The Pats will have four new offensive line starters, including a pair of rookies, so that's lots of moving parts to deal with a Raiders pass rush featuring Maxx Crosby. Also, Geno Smith had one of his best games of the season in a September road win at New England last year. White is also high on another Week 1 underdog who he says should be "slight favorites." See the rest of White's picks here. You can make NFL prop bets on Geno Smith, Drake Maye and others with the Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Bet at Underdog Fantasy and get $50 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet:

Top Week 1 NFL expert picks from Jeff Hochman

Hochman emerged on the sports betting scene in the 1990s. Today he's one of the nation's most respected and selective handicappers. Hochman dominates multiple sports. In fact, he is 83-66-3 (plus $1,217 for $100 players, every bet one unit) over the past four NFL seasons and 53-35-2 (plus $1,230) over the past four college football seasons.

The selective expert has already placed his bet for Sunday's game between the Jets and Steelers, and he likes New York to cover as 3-point home underdogs. These teams essentially swapped quarterbacks in the offseason, but Justin Fields has outperformed Aaron Rodgers over their last 17 starts, both in terms of metrics and with a better record. Additionally, Aaron Glenn defended Rodgers superbly when the former was a defensive coordinator with the Lions. You can find all of Hochman's picks here. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

How to make Week 1 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes Adam Silverstein, who is CBS Sports' managing editor. He's dominated the NFL since 2023, finishing 188-138-16 (plus $3,564 for $100 players), and he is on a red-hot 86-55-4 run in his last 145 NFL picks, returning more than $2,500. Silverstein evaluates inactive players before locking in his coveted best bets. You can find out who his NFL picks are this weekend here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 1, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 1, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players.