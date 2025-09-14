The Week 2 NFL lines have something for every kind of NFL bettor. There are four games with a spread of less than a field goal, including Patriots vs. Dolphins (-2.5), Broncos vs. Colts (+2.5) and Chiefs vs. Eagles (-1). There is also a contest with the first double-digit spread of the 2025 NFL season as Baltimore is favored by 12 points over Cleveland, per the latest Week 2 NFL odds. There is even a doubleheader on Monday Night Football with Buccaneers vs. Texans (-2.5) followed by Chargers vs. Raiders (+3.5).

What can one take away from the opening slate of games to help with Week 2 NFL betting? One week doesn't provide enough data to draw meaningful trends or tendencies, which only makes NFL predictions all the more difficult. So, before locking in any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 2 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,300. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 2 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts are already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks from Jimmie Kaylor

Kaylor is an NFL, college football, and DFS expert who has covered the NFL for nearly a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when betting games. He also won DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest, edging out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest, and has been profitable across multiple sports since joining SportsLine as an expert handicapper.

One team that Kaylor is high on for Week 2 is the Denver Broncos (-1.5) versus the Indianapolis Colts. This is just one of two Sunday games featuring a pair of 1-0 teams, and while Indy was impressive against a listless Dolphins team in Week 1, Denver's defense is on another level. The Broncos led the NFL in sacks last year and then went out and racked up six QB takedowns of Tennessee last Sunday. Kaylor expects "Indy's offense to take a step back against the Broncos defense" in taking Denver to cover. See all of Kaylor's picks here.

Top Week 2 expert NFL picks from Larry Hartstein

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. In 2024, Hartstein cashed all five of his NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units). For NFL Office Pool players, Larry picked every game straight-up and nailed a whopping 70.4 percent of those picks.

Hartstein is backing Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence Over 21.5 pass completions (-125) against the Bengals as one of his Week 2 NFL props. Hartstein expects this to be a back-and-forth affair with the expected game script calling upon Lawrence to throw often. "Lawrence might not complete 31 passes like Joe Flacco did last week vs. Cincy, but I love Lawrence to get to at least 22," Hartstein said. You can see Hartstein's NFL picks and player props here.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 718-623-37 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also went 24-11 (+1172) over his last 35 NFL player props picks.

He is backing the Buccaneers (+3) to cover at Houston on Monday night. The Texans are one of three teams to not score a Week 1 touchdown, and they also committed 11 penalties and had two giveaways in a loss to the Rams. Meanwhile, Tampa is coming off a gritty road win over Atlanta and could have a star-in-the-making in WR Emeka Egbuka. White sees the line in this game being way off and says, "I think this should be pick 'em at best" making the Bucs (+3) the value pick. See the rest of White's picks here.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks from Jeff Hochman

Hochman emerged on the sports betting scene in the 1990s. Today he's one of the nation's most respected and selective handicappers. Hochman dominates multiple sports. In fact, he is 83-66-3 (plus $1,217 for $100 players, every bet one unit) over the past four NFL seasons and 53-35-2 (plus $1,230) over the past four college football seasons.

The selective expert has already placed his bet for Sunday's game of the Steelers vs. Seahawks (+3). This rematch from Super Bowl XL sees a pair of former Jets quarterbacks squaring off, but Hochman notes that Pittsburgh is banged up and could be down three defensive starters. He also states that in Week 2, when both teams are 0-1 ATS, the underdog has covered 26 out of 39 times since 2014. Thus, he likes Seattle (+3) to cover on the road. You can find all of Hochman's picks here.

How to make Week 2 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes Adam Silverstein, who is CBS Sports' managing editor. He's dominated the NFL since 2023, finishing 188-138-16 (plus $3,564 for $100 players), and he is on a red-hot 86-55-4 run in his last 145 NFL picks, returning more than $2,500. Silverstein evaluates inactive players before locking in his coveted best bets. You can find out who his NFL picks are this weekend here.

