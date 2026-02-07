The Super Bowl 60 matchup is set, with the New England Patriots representing the AFC and the Seattle Seahawks coming from the NFC. You can make Patriots vs. Seahawks picks well before the kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 8, and it's fitting these are the only two teams left to make NFL bets on. That's because they boast the two best spread records this year, with Seattle at 14-5 and New England at 13-6-1. However, that also means they aren't making it easy to make 2026 Super Bowl predictions which such a small ATS margin between them.

Seattle is favored by 4.5 points (O/U 45.5) per the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Underdogs have covered 52.6% of the time in Super Bowl history, which is close to the flip of a coin, so that Super Bowl spread trend may not help much with your Seahawks vs. Patriots bets. Thus, seeking out some NFL betting advice is essential. Before locking in any Super Bowl picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Super Bowl best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,000 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $1,500. Anybody following their NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, with Super Bowl 60 quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL experts are already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Super Bowl expert picks from Micah Roberts

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, is 11-4 (+658) over his last 15 Patriots ATS picks. For Super Bowl 60, Roberts is backing Seattle (-4.5) to cover.

"The Patriots went 9-0 in away games, and the Seahawks went 8-1 in road games. Seattle won nine games in a row, with the last five games being against playoff teams and covering the last four. Drake Maye has looked shaky over the last few weeks, as has his offensive line. The Seahawks were No. 1 in the NFL against the rush number, 6th in total yards allowed (293.4), and No. 1 in total points (17.1) allowed. The real betting hasn't begun. I think this line moves through 5 and 5.5 quickly and closes 6." See all of Roberts' picks here, and new users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Top Super Bowl props from Todd Fuhrman

A Vegas insider who shared first place in the inaugural Circa Survivor contest, Fuhrman is 14-6 (+440.5) over his last 20 NFL player props picks. For Super Bowl LX, he is backing Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Under on rushing yard, which he locked in at 77.5 (-125).

"New England's run defense is stout with the return of Milton Williams and I don't expect that to change in two weeks. Kenneth Walker is being asked to take on a bigger workload in the absence of Zach Charbonnet however we saw his effectiveness wane against the Rams as his touches increased, Walker is a dynamic playmaker and he'll be leaned into for sure although it might be more as a receiver than runner vs this Pats defense." See the rest of Fuhrman's picks here, and bet that prop at its current line (70.5) at DraftKings here:





Top Super Bowl predictions from Matt Severance

Severance has returned $2,010 for $100 bettors over the last two NFL seasons and is 10-3 (+842.5) over his last 13 NFL picks. He is backing the Under (45.5) in Patriots vs. Seahawks.

"It is an outdoor game so maybe we get some elements in Santa Clara. But giving Mike Macdonald two weeks to prepare for sack- and fumble-prone Drake Maye makes me think Seattle will keep that New England offense in check. That offense did very little in the AFC title game. And I'm sure the Pats' defense will have some surprises for Sam Darnold, too. Our model has 44 points." See the rest of Severance's picks here, and bet the total here:

How to make 2026 Super Bowl picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes Brady Kannon, a former SuperContest winner who enters Super Bowl LX on a sizzling 29-15 run (66%) on NFL picks, returning over $1,200 for $100 players. You can find out who his NFL picks are for the Super Bowl 2026 here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Super Bowl 60, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in the Super Bowl, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,000 or more for $100 players.