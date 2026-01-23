The 2026 NFL playoffs continue on Sunday with the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship Game. Patriots vs. Broncos (+4.5) kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Rams vs. Seahawks (-2.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET. Those who've made NFL picks against the spread all year are probably aware that New England and Seattle each have a league-high of 13 spread wins this season. The Rams (12) are just behind them, but with Denver having just 8 ATS victories, the Broncos could be ones to fade with Championship Round NFL predictions.

While that may have you leaning towards one side in the AFC Title Game, what should you make of the NFC Championship Game with your NFL bets? They split their two regular season matchups both versus the line and outright, with the Rams winning the first by two points and the Seahawks winning the second by one point. Having insight beyond ATS records may make one side more appealing for conference championship NFL predictions, and that's where utilizing betting trends from NFL experts comes in handy. Before locking in any Championship Round NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Championship Round NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,000 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $1,500. Anybody following their NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Championship Round NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White, CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, is 21-15-1 (+445) on his last 37 over/under picks. For Patriots vs. Broncos, he is backing Under 42.5.

"The Patriots defense has run roughshod over a pair of offenses with major injury concerns the last two weeks, and they'll get another with Jarrett Stidham at QB. Playcaller Zak Kuhr is in his bag, completely outmaneuvering the Chargers and Texans, and Stidham faces an uphill battle to score points. Drake Maye's offense has struggled with turnovers against two top-tier defenses and gets another here, and the margin between the Broncos and second place in sacks was more than the gap between No. 2 and 9. Maybe another defensive score ruins this Under like it did last week in Texans-Pats, but I have to back it above the key number of 41."

Top NFL picks from Alex Selesnick

A prop-bet specialist, Selesnick, who is better known as PropStarz, has returned nearly 45 units since joining SportsLine. He enters this weekend on a 61-44 roll on NFL player props that has returned nearly $1,000 for $100 players. This week, PropStarz is going Over 17.5 receiving yards for Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

"Kenneth Walker has cleared this line in seven of eleven games since the Seahawks Week 9 bye. This, of course, is despite an almost 50/50 route share split with Zach Charbonnet. With the latter back out for the season, I expect Walker to take on a bigger role, which should include more pass plays. It's a great matchup for him, as the Rams allowed the fifth most receiving yards to running backs in the regular season (38 yards per game), with an opposing back clearing this line in nine of their last eleven games. This includes Walker's 64-yard and 44-yard performances (Charbonnet with six total targets and 32 yards as well). I'd bet this up to over 20.5."

How to make Championship Round NFL picks

