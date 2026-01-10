The 2026 NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday with a doubleheader, as the Panthers host the Rams (-10, 45.5) and the Bears host the Packers (-1.5, 44.5). That rolls into three games on Sunday with the latest NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook listing the Bills at +1.5 vs. the Jaguars, the Eagles at -6 vs. the 49ers and the Patriots at -3.5 against the Chargers.

NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 concludes with the final 'Monday Night Football' of the year as the Steelers (+3) host the Texans. With four home underdogs in the latest NFL playoff lines, how should you formulate your best bets and NFL parlays for this playoff slate? Before locking in any Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Wild Card Weekend NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,000 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $1,500. Anybody following their NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL expert picks from Doug Kralstein

Better known as 'Prop Bet Guy,' Kralstein specializes in player props, and since joining SportsLine in 2024, he is up 112 units on his NFL player props. He enters NFL Wild Card Weekend on another strong run, going 54-36 (+1212) on his past 90 NFL player prop picks.

This week, he is backing Los Angeles running back Blake Corum to go Over 9.5 total carries (-110) against the Panthers on Saturday. "Corum finished the season clearing this rush attempts line in seven of his final 10 full games (and was tracking for another before leaving with an injury in the second quarter)," Kralstein told SportsLine.

Top Wild Card Weekend expert NFL picks from Alex Selesnick

Another prop-bet specialist, Selesnick, who is better known as PropStarz, has returned nearly 45 units since joining SportsLine. He enters this weekend on a 60-40 roll on NFL player props that has returned nearly $1,300 for $100 players.

This weekend, he is going Under 41.5 (-112) on total receiving yards for New England tight end Hunter Henry. "Henry has had a very strong season while serving as one of the Drake Mayes most reliable targets," Selesnick said. "Henry had arguably his best season this year, however this is a big number for the 11-year veteran, in addition to a difficult matchup. The Chargers have surrendered the fourth fewest yards to opposing tight ends this season as well as ranking 5th in EPA per drop back since Week 10. It's also worth noting that the bulk of Henry's production and almost all of his spike weeks have come versus inferior opponents and bad pass defenses." See the rest of Selesnick's picks here, and bet Henry Under total receiving yards here:

SportsLine's team of experts also includes Brady Kannon, a former Las Vegas SuperContest winner, who is on a sizzling 26-9 run (+1590) on NFL spread picks. He's already locked in three best bets for Wild Card Weekend, including backing a surprising underdog that he says might win outright. You can find out who his NFL picks are this weekend here.

