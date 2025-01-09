The 2025 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday with an AFC doubleheader, as the Texans (+2.5) host the Chargers and the Ravens (-9.5) face the Steelers in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket. The 2025 Wild Card Weekend schedule continues with a three-game slate on Sunday, beginning with Bills vs. Broncos (+8.5) and Eagles vs. Packers (+4.5). Sunday's action concludes with a showdown between the Buccaneers (-3) and Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Bettors will be treated to one more game during Wild Card Weekend, as the Rams (+1) host the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota had a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC last week, but it came up short against Detroit in a game that decided the NFC North title as well. The Vikings lost to the Rams by 10 points in Week 8, yet they are road favorites on Monday in the Wild Card Weekend NFL odds. Before locking in any Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Wild Card Weekend NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,900 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,500. Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL expert picks from Jason La Canfora

La Canfora has been covering the NFL since 2004 and spent 10 years as CBS's NFL Insider for "THE NFL TODAY" and across all platforms. He continues to cover the NFL as an analyst and insider for The Washington Post and gather information from a plethora of sources throughout the game. La Canfora is 37-27-2 in his last 66 NFL picks and has already locked in picks for multiple games throughout the weekend.

One bet that La Canfora has already placed is Under 45.5 points in Eagles vs. Packers on Sunday. Both quarterbacks are banged up entering this game, as Jalen Hurts is dealing with a concussion and Jordan Love is fighting through an elbow injury. La Canfora has also locked in a pair of anytime touchdown scorer bets for that game. See all of La Canfora's picks here.

Top Wild Card Weekend expert NFL picks from Matt Severance

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He went 121-93-2 (plus $589) during the 2023 NFL season, and he is 101-67-2 (+1712) in his last 170 NFL picks.

He has already placed his bet for the Ravens (-9.5, 43.5) vs. Steelers on Saturday. Baltimore enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak, with all four of those victories coming by at least 17 points. However, the Steelers were able to split the season series, winning as 3-point home underdogs in November. Severance placed an early bet on this game because he believes the line will move before kickoff. See the rest of Severance's picks here.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. Additionally, White has been particularly profitable betting on Vikings games, going 62-32-5 (+2692) in his last 99 picks.

He is backing the Rams (+1, 48) to cover the spread against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. White notes that the Vikings are coming off an "abysmal offensive performance in a playoff environment against a beat-up defense." He knows the Rams are at home and already beat the Vikings by double digits during the regular season. White has also locked in several other spread picks this weekend, and he has identified a trend that applies to the Ravens vs. Steelers game. See the rest of White's picks here.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL expert picks from Mike Tierney

Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players (every bet one unit). Tierney enters Wild Card Weekend on a 59-33-3 run in his last 95 NFL ATS bets (+2252).

The veteran sportswriter has already placed his bet on the Chargers (-2.5, 42.5) to cover against the Texans on Saturday. Los Angeles has allowed a league-low 301 points this season, and its offense has averaged 36 points over its last three games. The Texans scored a combined 21 points while losing their last two relevant games. Tierney has also found a game where the line is far too inflated. You can find all of Tierney's picks here.

