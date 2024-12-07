The Kansas City Chiefs have already secured their 10th consecutive playoff berth, the second-longest streak in NFL history. They can clinch the AFC West title with a win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football during the Week 14 NFL schedule. Kansas City is a four-point favorite in the Week 14 NFL odds, but the Chiefs have failed to cover the spread in six straight games. Other important NFL games this week include the Vikings (-5.5, 46) vs. Falcons, Cardinals (-2.5, 44.5) vs. Seahawks, and Rams (+3.5, 49.5) vs. Bills.

Buffalo is riding a seven-game winning streak following its 35-10 win over San Francisco in primetime last weekend, so the Bills could be a popular addition to Week 14 NFL bets and NFL parlay picks. This week's schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Cowboys (+5.5, 49.5) and Bengals in a game featuring one of the largest Week 14 NFL spreads. Before locking in any Week 14 NFL picks or prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 14 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,000. Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Top Week 14 NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White is on another hot streak entering Week 14, going 26-16-1 in his last 43 NFL ATS picks.

He is backing the Seahawks (+2.5, 44.5) to cover the spread against the Cardinals in an NFC West battle. Arizona's offense has struggled in back-to-back games, and Seattle has proven to be a difficult matchup. White is also targeting a spread that has moved significantly compared to the lookahead line.

Top Week 14 expert NFL picks from Larry Hartstein

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Additionally, he is 82-54 in his last 136 NFL prop picks (+1717).

Hartstein is backing the Chiefs (-4, 43) to beat the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. He notes that the Chiefs could have a new left tackle, which would help stabilize the offense. Kansas City has extra rest, while Los Angeles is in a brutal scheduling spot. Hartstein is also backing another favorite that he thinks will get off to a fast start.

Top Week 14 NFL expert picks from Jason La Canfora

La Canfora has been covering the NFL since 2004 and spent 10 years as CBS's NFL Insider for "THE NFL TODAY" and across all platforms. He continues to cover the NFL as an analyst and insider for The Washington Post and gather information from a plethora of sources throughout the game. La Canfora is 22-11-1 in his last 34 NFL picks and has already locked in picks for multiple games throughout the weekend.

One team that La Canfora is high on is Buffalo, which is a 3.5-point road favorite against the Rams in a game with an over/under of 49.5. The Bills have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, and they already have three wins against NFC West opponents this season. They have scored at least 30 points in six straight games, so La Canfora does not think the Rams can keep pace on Sunday. La Canfora has also locked in a bet on an underdog that pays nearly 2-1.

Top Week 14 NFL expert picks from Mike Tierney

Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players (every bet one unit). Tierney enters Week 14 on a 40-21-3 in his last 64 NFL ATS bets.

The veteran sportswriter has already placed his bet for Sunday's game between the Bears and 49ers (-3.5, 44). Both teams are in desperation mode heading into Week 14, as San Francisco is in last place in the NFC West and Chicago is at the bottom of the NFC North. Tierney evaluated all of the injuries on both rosters before locking in his best bet on the total.

