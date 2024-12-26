The Buffalo Bills are no longer in contention for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture after Kansas City clinched that spot on Christmas Day, but Buffalo still has plenty of momentum heading into the Week 17 NFL schedule. The Bills have won nine of their last 10 games, including a 24-21 win over New England last week. They are 8.5-point favorites against the Jets on Sunday afternoon in the Week 17 NFL odds. New York has lost five of its last six games, falling to the Rams in a 19-9 final last Sunday.

Other intriguing NFL matchups this week on Sunday include the Eagles (-9) vs. Cowboys and Vikings (-1) vs. Packers. The weekend concludes with the Commanders (-4) vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football and the 49ers (+3.5) vs. Lions on Monday Night Football. Before locking in any Week 17 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 17 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,300. Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 17 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL experts are already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 17 NFL expert picks from Jason La Canfora

La Canfora has been covering the NFL since 2004 and spent 10 years as CBS's NFL Insider for "THE NFL TODAY" and across all platforms. He continues to cover the NFL as an analyst and insider for The Washington Post and gather information from a plethora of sources throughout the game. La Canfora is 17-6-1 in his last 24 NFL picks and has already locked in picks for multiple games throughout the weekend.

One team that La Canfora is high on is Dallas, which is a 9.5-point underdog against Philadelphia in a game with an over/under of 41. The Cowboys are 3-1 within the division this season, and they have covered the spread by eight points per game on the road. Philadelphia is just 3-8-1 against the spread across the last seven years as a home favorite of at least 9 points. La Canfora is also high on another large underdog that has been competitive in divisional games this season. See all of La Canfora's picks here.

Top Week 17 expert NFL picks from Larry Hartstein

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Additionally, he is 117-82 in his last 199 NFL prop picks (+1813).

Hartstein is backing the Falcons (+4.5, 47.5) to cover against the Commanders on Sunday. He notes that the Falcons offense is much more dangerous with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the field, while the Commanders are coming off a draining divisional upset. Hartstein is also fading a depleted team that continues to struggle offensively. You can see Hartstein's pick for that game and others here.

Top Week 17 NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White is on another hot streak entering Week 17, going 41-30-1 in his last 72 NFL ATS picks.

He is backing the Saints (+1.5, 38) to cover the spread against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas has only reached the 20-point mark on five occasions this season, which does not bode well for the Raiders as they face a Saints defense that is the most trustworthy unit in this matchup. White is also targeting the Under on a team total that has additional value due to the weather forecast. See the rest of White's picks here.

Top Week 17 NFL expert picks from Jeff Hochman

Hochman emerged on the sports betting scene in the 1990s. Today he's one of the nation's most respected and selective handicappers. Hochman dominates multiple sports. In fact, he is 45-25-2 (plus $2,343 for $100 players, every bet one unit) over the past two NFL seasons and 38-26 (plus $738) over the past two college football seasons. He enters Week 17 on a 17-13 run across his last 30 NFL picks.

The selective expert has already placed his bet for Sunday's game between the Packers and Vikings (-1, 48.5). Green Bay and Minnesota are involved in a historically strong division, and the Vikings notched a 31-29 win at the end of September in the first meeting. Hochman has identified a key stat that has provided value on one team in the rematch. You can find all of Hochman's picks here.

How to make Week 17 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes Adam Silverstein, who is CBS Sports' managing editor. He dominated the NFL in 2023, finishing 88-63-9 (plus $1,815 for $100 players), and he is on a red-hot 72-42-4 run in his last 120 NFL picks, returning more than $2,300. Silverstein evaluates inactive players before locking in his coveted best bets. You can find out who his NFL picks are this weekend here..

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 17, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 17, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $1,600 or more for $100 players.