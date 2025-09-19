It's always fascinating to see if star college football players can translate their skills to the NFL right away and make an impact as rookies. Some, like Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka, take on a big role right away, while others, like Travis Hunter, are still feeling things out. Hunter's situation is unique because he plays on both sides of the ball, and the Jaguars coaching staff has yet to strike the perfect balance for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Can Hunter do some damage against a Texans team looking for answers after dropping its first two games? We've put the two-way star in a three-leg parlay at Caesars Sportsbook featuring rookies.

NFL Week 3 rookies parlay

Ashton Jeanty anytime TD scorer (-101)

Travis Hunter anytime TD scorer (+220)

Cam Ward Under 202.5 passing yards vs. Colts (-115)

Final odds: +1054 (wager $100 to win $1054)

Ashton Jeanty anytime touchdown vs. Commanders

The Raiders running back found the end zone in Week 1 despite poor rushing efficiency but was bottled up for the most part in Week 2. However, Jeanty appears to be one or two missed tackles away from breaking a big run and really announcing himself to the NFL. The Commanders have been solid up front so far, but this unit was 30th in rushing yards allowed a year ago. The Raiders just saw Geno Smith throw three interceptions (and it could've been more) in Week 2 and are likely to give Jeanty a larger workload here. He should have a strong outing and find pay dirt.

Travis Hunter anytime touchdown vs. Texans

Houston's offense has not found its footing through two games, and the defense now has injury concerns, with two cornerbacks and a safety on the injury report for Week 3. Hunter has not been on display much for the Jaguars, who didn't get much production out of their top two receivers in Week 2. If Houston is down a few players in the secondary, I expect Liam Coen to start airing things out more and give Hunter additional looks. For a player who is likely to remain a situational threat, the red zone seems like a good place for him to get most of his snaps. I like Hunter to score his first NFL touchdown in Week 3.

Cam Ward Under 202.5 passing yards vs. Colts

Ward has been off the mark for large chunks of the first two weeks, though there are some throws that make you realize his potential. The Colts held Tua Tagovailoa to Under 202.5 yards, and Bo Nix only managed 206 against them, so this defense should be able to contain Ward. The Titans quarterback has completed just more than 50% of his passes and is averaging 143.5 passing yards per contest. He should stay Under this line on Sunday.