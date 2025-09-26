Despite the emergence of great skill players and defensive stars, the NFL remains a quarterback-driven league in 2025, and we've identified three star passers for a Week 4 parlay at Caesars Sportsbook. Two of the quarterbacks in this parlay come from the AFC, and two enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. Here's what we've lined up for our quarterback parlay at Caesars in Week 4.

NFL Week 4 quarterbacks parlay

Final odds: +609 (wager $100 to win $609)

Justin Herbert Over 1.5 passing touchdowns vs. Giants

The Chargers are letting their high-priced quarterback throw the ball around and he is not disappointing. Herbert has gone Over this mark in two of the team's three games, and he has yet to throw an interception this season. Los Angeles was expected to lean on the run game with Jim Harbaugh bringing in Najee Harris in free agency and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round, but the coach has instead allowed Herbert to sling the rock. The Giants have actually held two of the three quarterbacks they've faced to Under 1.5 passing scores, but Herbert is playing at a different level.

Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 passing touchdowns vs. Eagles

Mayfield has beaten the Eagles the last two times he's faced them, throwing for five total touchdowns across those two meetings. He tossed a pair of scores in last year's 33-16 win over Philadelphia at home. The Eagles are coming off a wild victory over the Rams in Week 3 and could be due for a letdown here, but more importantly, Mayfield is on fire with six touchdowns and no picks through three games. He's also set to get star receiver Chris Godwin back from an injury. I like Mayfield, who leads the NFL in total touchdown passes over the last two seasons, to get at least two scores through the air here.

Patrick Mahomes Under 1.5 passing touchdowns vs. Ravens

A Mahomes Under? The Chiefs star threw for one touchdown or less in eight games a year ago, and he's gone below this line in every contest so far in 2025. Kansas City is still without Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy is likely to be limited if he does return in Week 4. Add in the fact Baltimore simply cannot stop opponents on the ground and you've got a recipe for Mahomes to lean on his running backs and go Under this line once again in Week 4.