There are six games in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season which are division matchups, headlined by the Buffalo Bills facing the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. However, one of the most even division rivalries in recent years has been the battle between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have had more postseason success and have been to the Super Bowl twice since 2019, but they have not been able to dominate Arizona. The Cardinals and 49ers have split their last 30 meetings evenly. Arizona swept the season series a year ago, while the 49ers won all four games across 2022 and 2023. Arizona got the season sweep in 2021. Can the Cardinals take advantage of an injury-riddled San Francisco roster in Week 3 as part of a three-leg NFL parlay at Caesars Sportsbook?

NFL Week 3 underdogs parlay

Bengals ML vs. Vikings (+130)

Rams +3.5 vs. Eagles (-115)

Cardinals ML vs. 49ers (+110)

Final odds: +803 (wager $100 to win $803)

Bengals money line vs. Vikings

Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy are out, which means Jake Browning is in for the Bengals while Carson Wentz gets the call for the Vikings. Browning has had plenty of experience filling in for Burrow, leading Cincinnati to a win over Jacksonville in Week 2 after coming in during the second quarter. The backup won four of his seven starts in 2023 and should be prepared after a full week with the first team. The Vikings have looked terrible offensively for seven of the eight quarters they've played, so Wentz is unlikely to make things worse. Even with Minnesota likely to get some key personnel back on defense, I'll back Browning, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to make enough plays to get a road win in Week 3. SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model has Minnesota winning in 61% of simulations.

Rams +3.5 vs. Eagles

The Rams likely would've taken down the Eagles in the postseason if not for some inclement weather, and they still had a chance to tie the game late thanks to a circus catch from Puka Nacua. Nacua, Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams form one of the best offensive groups in the league, and they had a nice return to form against Tennessee after struggling in Week 1. The Eagles were humming offensively until a weather delay in Week 1 against the Cowboys and have never quite gotten back to form. This is another tough defensive matchup for Jalen Hurts and company, but the Eagles have generally been able to rise to the occasion in key home games. It's an important measuring stick for both sides, and I'll take the Rams to keep things close, even if they end up losing late again. The Eagles win in 73% of model simulations for an "A" grade and cover in 65% of simulations for a "B" grade.

Cardinals money line vs. 49ers

The 49ers are going to be without George Kittle and likely Brock Purdy, though the latter has a chance to play Sunday after starting the week as a limited participant in practice. Even if Purdy does play, he's likely to be hampered by his turf toe injury. Brandon Aiyuk remains sidelined. Starting guard Ben Bartch will be out for a few weeks. Kyle Juszczyk and Jauan Jennings are dealing with injuries. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 2-0 despite looking shaky at times against the Saints and Panthers. This Arizona defense should be flying around once again, and Kyler Murray has generally played well against the 49ers in his career. I'll pick the Cardinals as road underdogs to win outright even if Purdy does get the start. The SportsLine model has San Francisco covering in 57% of simulations.