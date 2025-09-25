It's been an interesting start to the season for New York football fans. The New York Giants and New York Jets are both 0-3 and look to be among the worst teams in the NFL. Then there are the Buffalo Bills, who are 3-0 and currently the Super Bowl favorites at multiple sportsbooks. But what should we expect from these teams this upcoming week? Let's check out our Week 4 New York parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you're interested in NFL parlays or NFL betting, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 4 NY parlay

Chargers -6 at Giants (-110)

Saints +16.5 at Bills (-110)

Dolphins -2.5 vs. Jets (-118)

Final odds: +573 (wager $100 to win $573)

Chargers -6 at Giants

The Chargers' passing attack looks unstoppable with Justin Herbert and all of his weapons, as they've won three straight against AFC West foes to start the season. It'll be tough for the Giants to keep up, especially with rookie Jaxson Dart making his first career start under center in Week 4 after a dreadful Russell Wilson performance on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has Los Angeles covering in 51% of simulations.

Saints +16.5 at Bills

This is the largest spread of the season so far, as the Saints play a second consecutive road game after getting crushed by the Seahawks 44-13 in Week 3. New Orleans isn't a fun team to back at any number, but you need a lot of things to go right in order to cover as a two-plus touchdown favorite like the Bills are. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model views this spread as a coin flip, as the Saints cover in 50% of simulations. We'll take the points with the rare giant underdog in the NFL.

Dolphins -2.5 vs. Jets

Two rivals are both looking for their first victory of the season when the Dolphins host the Jets on Monday Night Football. Miami actually gave the Bills a game on Thursday night, and now gets some extra rest. Meanwhile, the Jets play another road game in Florida after falling to the Buccaneers in Week 3. The model sees a slight edge with the Dolphins on the spread, as Miami covers in 55% of simulations.