We have another Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 4, with the Miami Dolphins hosting the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Denver Broncos. Along with Sunday night's battle between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, let's create a Week 4 primetime parlay at Caesars Sportsbook. If you're interested in NFL parlays or NFL betting, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 4 primetime parlay

Dolphins money line vs. Jets (-154)

Final odds: +501 (wager $100 to win $501)

Packers -6.5 at Cowboys (-110)

As good as the Packers are, this is more of a fade of the Cowboys for me. The defense is a disaster that somehow made Russell Wilson look 10 years younger in Week 2. The offense took a major hit after CeeDee Lamb was injured in Week 3 and had trouble putting up points against a struggling Bears defense. The Cowboys do have an edge with kicker Brandon Aubrey, but that won't be nearly enough. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has Green Bay covering in 51% of simulations.

Dolphins money line (-154) vs. Jets

Now that this spread is up to Dolphins -3 at Caesars Sportsbook, I'd prefer just to lay the money line price in this parlay rather than need the Dolphins to win by at least four points. This seems like a great spot for the Dolphins to pick up their first win of the season. It's against a fellow winless team at home, and Miami will have had a longer break after playing last Thursday. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has the Dolphins covering -2.5 in 55% of simulations.

Bengals +7.5 at Broncos (-110)

I don't think a lot of people are running to play the Bengals after they got crushed by the Vikings last weekend. Jake Browning could very well struggle against an elite Broncos defense, but Bo Nix has actually been the worst-graded quarterback so far this season by Pro Football Focus. I'm expecting this game to be very low scoring, and getting over a touchdown in a game where every point will matter is too much to pass up.