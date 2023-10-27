Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List by the NFL on Friday following his arrest earlier this week, according to NFL Media. Under the exempt list, he is unable to practice or attend games.

This comes after Ross was arrested Monday on two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage of less than $1,000 and domestic battery with no priors, according to 610SportsKC. Ross pleaded not guilty to both charges during is arraignment on Tuesday and was released on $2,500 bond under the conditions that he has no conttact with the accuser or any witnesses, per Pro Football Talk. Ross is due back in court on Dec. 4, a day after the Chiefs are set to face the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs told ESPN on Monday evening that they are aware of the arrest, but had no comment at that time. During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that the team was still taking in all of the information from the incident.

"With Justyn Ross, just addressing that up front, we're taking in all the information, and have been. We'll continue to do that. He's back here. He'll work today and we'll just take it from there. Other than that I don't really have any information for you other than what we've gathered," Reid said, via KCTV 5.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office report indicates Ross was booked Monday afternoon after being arrested in Shawnee, Kansas.

The 23-year-old wideout has caught three passes for 34 yards in seven games played this season. In Sunday's 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Ross played 25% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, but was not targeted by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the passing game.

Ross joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2022. After shining in rookie training camp, Ross was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, and did not play the entire season.