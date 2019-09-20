NFL places temporary ban on pyrotechnics while league conducts investigation following on-field fire

The NFL is taking some time to review the safety of pregame pyrotechnics following a fire that occurred at Nissan Stadium prior to last Sunday's game Colts and Titans.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the NFL is placing a temporary ban on pyrotechnics and flame-related effects on the field. During this time, the league plans to investigate the incident from last Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The ban is going to be in effect until the conclusion of the investigation. However, teams are allowed to continue to use pyrotechnics away from the field, including shooting fireworks from the stadium roof as the Minnesota Vikings do.

Prior to last Sunday's game, the Titans used flame-throwing boxes to shoot fire when the team's starters were introduced before kickoff. One of those boxes fell over and the turf immediately caught on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but left a rather large charred spot on the field. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Sep 15, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Fire erupts on the field at Nissan Stadium prior to a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Brown / USA TODAY Sports

"Following the pregame introductions today, there was a mechanical failure by one of the pyrotechnic devices which resulted in a fire," the Titans said in a statement following the incident. "The vendor will be required by the state of Tennessee to undergo an inspection for the defective device and the others that were used to determine the final cause. The field staff acted quickly to extinguish the fire, which resulted in no injuries and minor field damage."

For the time being, teams will have to find new ways to introduce their players in a flashy manner. There's no word of how long the investigation could take.