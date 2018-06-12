NFL player Clay Harbor updates his status after suffering injury on 'The Bachelorette'
Harbor was injured while playing football on a television dating show
Tight end Clay Harbor was placed on injured reserve last August with the Saints and missed the 2017 season. This offseason, the 30-year-old suffered another football-related injury. Harbor, you see, was a contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette," a show in which several men vie to win the heart of -- you guessed it -- a bachelorette.
During a group date on Monday night's episode, a football game broke out (as it does) and while stiff-arming an opponent to the ground Harbor got hurt. We know this because he said, "I got injured playing football on 'The Bachelorette,' adding: "That's pretty funny."
Potential NFL employers might disagree.
Harbor returned later in the episode with his arm in a sling and revealed that the injury might require surgery. This led to him dropping out of the show altogether, a development that didn't go over well with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who, according to The Ringer, was left in tears as she explained to the camera that she and Harbor were just starting to click.
Meanwhile, Harbor took to Twitter on Monday night to update his status.
Harbor also indicated that the injury took place months ago and now he's fully healthy for football.
A former fourth-round pick of the Eagles, Harbor's best season came in 2014 with the Jaguars when he caught 26 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown.
