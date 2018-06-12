NFL player Clay Harbor updates his status after suffering injury on 'The Bachelorette'

Tight end Clay Harbor was placed on injured reserve last August with the Saints and missed the 2017 season. This offseason, the 30-year-old suffered another football-related injury. Harbor, you see, was a contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette," a show in which several men vie to win the heart of -- you guessed it -- a bachelorette.

During a group date on Monday night's episode, a football game broke out (as it does) and while stiff-arming an opponent to the ground Harbor got hurt. We know this because he said, "I got injured playing football on 'The Bachelorette,' adding: "That's pretty funny."

Potential NFL employers might disagree.

Harbor returned later in the episode with his arm in a sling and revealed that the injury might require surgery. This led to him dropping out of the show altogether, a development that didn't go over well with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who, according to The Ringer, was left in tears as she explained to the camera that she and Harbor were just starting to click.

Meanwhile, Harbor took to Twitter on Monday night to update his status.

I want to thank everyone for the love and support! Definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever made but I believe everything happens for a reason. I am working hard to get back on the field and turn this negative into a positive. — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 12, 2018

I have to thank the whole @BacheloretteABC family for an amazing experience in hindsight I don’t regret my decision to come on and would gladly give my wrist for a chance at love. — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 12, 2018

Harbor also indicated that the injury took place months ago and now he's fully healthy for football.

That being said the show was filmed months ago and after a tough rehab I am finally ready to play some football. I look forward to finding a team and seeing you all on NFL Sunday’s. Thanks for all thoughts and prayers! — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 12, 2018

A former fourth-round pick of the Eagles, Harbor's best season came in 2014 with the Jaguars when he caught 26 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown.