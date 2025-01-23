Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was ineffective in his first meeting with the Bills this season. In Kansas City's 30-21 loss against Buffalo on Nov. 17, Kelce hauled in just two receptions for eight yards. Kelce and the Chiefs will host the Bills in the 2025 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and his over/under for receiving yards is 67.5 (-114/-114) according to the latest NFL props at FanDuel. His over-under for total receptions is 6.5 (-125/-104). Will Kelce, who had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown last week, exceed that projected total or fall short and destroy your NFL prop picks?

There is plenty of value in the numerous NFL props available in the latest NFL championship round odds. With sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and more offering tons of games surrounding NFL player props, you'll want to check out the top NFL player props and NFL prop predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,390 4.5- and 5-star NFL prop picks since the start of last season at 48% accuracy. Unders of any grade hit at a 54.5% clip.

For championship round NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided prop picks for every position and every available prop market on your favorite sports betting apps and sites like PrizePicks, FanDuel and DraftKings. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for the NFC and AFC Championship Games at SportsLine.

Top NFL championship round QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top championship round NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 229.5 passing yards

Allen had success against Kansas City's secondary in the first meeting against the Chiefs this season, completing 67.5% of his passes for 262 yards and a touchdown. He's thrown for over 280 yards in each of his last four games on the road and weather isn't expected to play a major factor in Kansas City on Sunday night. The AI PickBot is projecting Allen will finish with 275.4 passing yards on Sunday, rating the Over as a 4-star play. The pick: Over 229.5 passing yards. See more NFL picks here.

Running back: Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders: 9.5 carries

Robinson has been an intricate part in Washington's success this season. He's recorded at least 10 carries in six of his last seven games and finished with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in Washington's loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 14. The AI PickBot is projecting Robinson Jr. will finish with 12 carries against the Eagles, rating the Over as a 4-star play. The pick: Over 9.5 carries. See more NFL picks here.

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: 60.5 receiving yards

Brown hasn't been a factor in the passing game for Philadelphia thus far in the 2025 NFL playoffs. He was limited to just one catch for 10 yards in Philadelphia's win over the Packers in the first round and then finished with two receptions for 14 yards in last week's win over the Rams. Washington's defense has struggled against the run this season, which means the Eagles could lean on Saquon Barkley to handle the majority of the workload. The AI PickBot is projecting Brown will finish with 47 receiving yards on Sunday, rating the Under as a 4-star play. The pick: Under 60.5 receiving yards. See more NFL picks here.

How to make NFL championship round prop bets

In addition, the AI PickBot has also locked in confident NFL prop picks involving stars like Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco and Saquon Barkley. It's also identified a veteran wide receiver who sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You must see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for the NFC and AFC Championship Games, and which veteran wideout sails past his total? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL championship round props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,390 top-rated picks since last season.