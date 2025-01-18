Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a historic performance in his first meeting with the Rams this season. In Philadelphia's 37-20 win over Los Angeles in Week 12, Barkley set a franchise record with 255 rushing yards. Barkley and the Eagles will host the Rams in the 2025 NFL playoffs on Sunday, and his over/under for total rushing yards is 111.5 (-113/-113) according to the latest Divisional Round NFL props at FanDuel. His over-under for rushing attempts is 21.5 (-120/-108), while his over-under for longest rush is 19.5 yards. Will Barkley exceed that projected total or will he fall short and destroy your Divisional Round NFL prop picks? Be cautious when betting on Texans running back Joe Mixon, who is questionable with an ankle injury suffered in practice.

There is plenty of value in the numerous NFL props available in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds. With sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and more offering tons of games surrounding NFL Divisional Round player props, you'll want to check out the top Divisional Round NFL player props and NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,390 4.5- and 5-star NFL prop picks since the start of last season at 48% accuracy. Unders of any grade hit at a 54.5% clip.

For Divisional Round NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided prop picks for every position and every available prop market on your favorite sports betting apps and sites like PrizePicks, FanDuel and DraftKings. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for the NFL Divisional Round at SportsLine.

Top NFL Divisional Round QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Divisional Round NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 27.5 passing attempts

Jackson has been effective as a passer this season but Baltimore has relied on the ground game in recent weeks. The reigning NFL MVP has thrown 25 or fewer passes in four of his last five games, which includes just 21 pass attempts in last week's win over the Steelers. Jackson also finished well below this total in his first meeting with Buffalo this season, completing 13 of 18 passes on Sept. 29. The AI PickBot is projecting Jackson will finish with 22.0 passing attempts on Sunday, rating the Under as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Under 27.5 passing attempts. See more NFL picks here.

Running back: James Cook, Buffalo Bills: 2.5 receptions

Cook has been an intricate part of Buffalo's offense all season and that's not expected to change when the Bills host the Ravens on Sunday evening. Cook has proven he has reliable hands out of the backfield, catching 32 of his 38 targets this season. He's finished with three or more receptions on six separate occasions and could find himself the recipient of a lot of checkdowns against Baltimore's stingy defense. The AI PickBot is projecting Cook will finish with 3.4 receptions against the Ravens, rating the Over as a 4-star play. The pick: Over 2.5 receptions. See more NFL picks here.

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: 69.5 receiving yards

Brown was limited to just one catch for 10 yards in Philadelphia's win over the Packers in the first round of the playoffs. He's failed to top 45 receiving yards in three of his last five games and will now face a Rams defense that didn't allow any player on the Vikings to record over 65 receiving yards last week. The AI PickBot is projecting Brown will finish with 48.6 receiving yards on Sunday, rating the Under as a 4-star play. The pick: Under 69.5 receiving yards. See more NFL picks here.

How to make NFL Divisional Round prop bets

In addition, the AI PickBot has also locked in confident Divisional Round NFL prop picks involving stars like Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Cooper Kupp and Travis Kelce. It's also identified a star quarterback who sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You must see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for the Divisional Round, and which quarterback sails past his total? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL Divisional Round props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,390 top-rated picks since last season.