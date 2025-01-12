Oddsmakers expect a shootout when Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL playoffs. The over/under for Sunday's playoff matchup is 50.5, the highest in the NFL Wild Card Weekend odds. Mayfield has thrown two or more touchdown passes in five consecutive games and is -168 (risk $168 to win $100) to throw multiple passing touchdowns according to the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL player props at FanDuel. Mayfield's over-under for yardage is 244.5. Meanwhile, Daniels has thrown for more than 230 just once in his last five outings and his over/under for total passing yards on Sunday is 235.5 in the NFL props. He is -118 to throw multiple touchdown passes (risk $118 to win $100). Mayfield's over-under for completions is 21.5, while Daniels' is 22.5. Mayfield is -130 to throw for more yardage than Daniels (+100).

Should your NFL Wild Card Weekend picks include any of these NFL props, or should you look elsewhere on the NFL odds board for value? With sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and more offering tons of games surrounding NFL Wild Card Weekend player props, you'll want to check out the top Wild Card Weekend player props and NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,390 4.5- and 5-star NFL prop picks since the start of last season at 48% accuracy. Unders of any grade hit at a 54.5% clip.

For NFL Wild Card Weekend NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided prop picks for every position and every available prop market on your favorite sports betting apps and sites like PrizePicks, FanDuel and DraftKings. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for NFL Wild Card Weekend at SportsLine.

Top Wild Card Weekend QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Wild Card Weekend NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: 19.5 passing completions

Love exited Green Bay's loss against Chicago early with an elbow injury. Now, he'll face an Eagles defense that gave up just 174.2 passing yards during the regular season, which ranked first in the NFL. In his first meeting with Philadelphia this season, Love completed only 17 passes and has finished with 19 or fewer completions in six of his past eight games. The AI PickBot is projecting Love will finish with 15.0 passing completions on Sunday, rating the Under as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Under 19.5 passing completions. See more NFL picks here.

Running back: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: 20.5 carries

The Rams could find life difficult on the ground when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. The Vikings gave up only 93.4 rushing yards per game during the regular season, the second-fewest in the league. Williams has also only eclipsed this total once in his past four games at home. The AI PickBot is projecting Williams will finish with 16.6 carries on Monday, rating the Under as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Under 20.5 carries. See more NFL picks here.

Wide receiver: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 75.5 receiving yards

Evans hauled in nine of 14 targets for 89 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday, tying Jerry Rice for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11. Evans remains Mayfield's favorite target and has finished with at least eight catches in three of his past four games. He's topped this total in three of his past four outings and averages 13.6 yards per reception this season. The AI PickBot is projecting Evans will finish with 90.6 receiving yards, rating the Over as a 4-star play. The pick: Over 75.5 receiving yards. See more NFL picks here.

How to make NFL Wild Card Weekend prop bets

In addition, the AI PickBot has also locked in confident Wild Card Weekend NFL prop picks involving Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson. It's also identified a star quarterback who sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You must see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Wild Card Weekend, and which quarterback sails past his total? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL Wild Card Weekend props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,390 top-rated picks since last season.