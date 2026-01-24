Interest in NFL player props always increases as the importance of games increases as well, and such is the case with the penultimate week of the 2026 NFL playoffs. We've reached the NFL Championship Round with Broncos vs. Patriots (-4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook) in the AFC title game and Rams vs. Seahawks (-2.5) in the NFC title game. Prop bets for the likes of Drake Maye, Courtland Sutton, Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Sam Darnold will be among the most sought after with NFL picks, but considering overlooked players could find value with your NFL bets.

Jarrett Stidham could be one of those as he starts in place of Bo Nix (ankle), and the former has an NFL props total of 0.5 interceptions (-183/+142) for Sunday. Those NFL prop odds for the Under are intriguing considering Denver may heavily lean on the run, and limiting Stidham's pass attempts would, in theory, limit his chances to throw a pick. There are several other plus-money NFL props available in the latest NFL championship round odds. Before locking in any conference championship NFL picks, you'll want to check out the top NFL player props and NFL prop predictions for the AFC and NFC championship games powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Seahawks: Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-114)

Darnold has gone under his passing touchdowns total in four of his last five games, including having one or fewer touchdown in each of his last three games. Darnold notoriously struggles when pressured, and the Rams have the fourth-best pressure rate in the league as they forced Darnold into a zero-touchdown, four-interception game earlier this year. SportsLine AI has Darnold having 0.7 passing TDs on average in a 4-star play.

Running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots: Over 9.5 carries (+118)

Denver led the NFL with 68 sacks, and the best way to neutralize a ferocious pass rush is by running the ball. Henderson has received double-digit carries in 10 of his last 12 games as he had 50 more rushing attempts than Rhamondre Stevenson in the regular season. The Broncos were just gashed for 183 yards versus Buffalo, which is the most Denver has allowed all season, as Henderson will be involved early and often. He's forecasted to have 12.9 carries in a 4-star play.

Wide receiver: Puka Nacua, Rams, Over 92.5 receiving yards (-114)

Nacua had an even 300 combined receiving yards in the pair of regular-season contests versus Seattle, including a career-high of 225 yards in the last matchup. The wideout has drawn double-digit targets in each of his last seven games, and Seattle owns the No. 3 run defense, compared to the No. 10 pass defense, so attacking the Seahawks through the air will be the preferred option. Nacua is forecasted to have 111 receiving yards in a 4.5-star play.

Tight end: AJ Barner, Seahawks, Under 29.5 receiving yards (-114)

Seattle is favored on Sunday versus the Rams, and Barner has gone under his receiving yards market in seven of the last 10 games when the Seahawks are favored. He wasn't even targeted last week, despite playing more snaps than any other Seahawks RB, WR or TE, and Barner had just 14 yards the prior week. The Machine Learning Model has Barner finishing with 18.6 receiving yards in a 4.5-star play.

