The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in a matchup where the winner secures the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, while the loser is forced to play on the road in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. This is a pivotal matchup for both teams, which also gives the 49ers the rare opportunity to play every game during its postseason run at its home stadium, as San Francisco's Levi's Stadium hosts the 2026 Super Bowl. Both teams feature dynamic running backs who can make plays outside of simply taking handoffs in the backfield, and the SportsLine model projects them both to showcase this on Saturday. The model's top 49ers vs. Seahawks prop bets include backing 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey Over 39.5 receiving yards and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III Over 11.5 receiving yards at DraftKings. The model is also backing 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to go Over 41.5 receiving yards in Seahawks vs. 49ers props at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Seahawks vs. 49ers prop betting picks for Saturday night at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Christian McCaffrey Over 39.5 receiving yards

Kenneth Walker III Over 11.5 receiving yards

Ricky Pearsall Over 41.5 receiving yards

Combining the model's three 49ers vs. Seahawks picks into a same-game parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +500 (risk $100 to win $500).

Christian McCaffrey Over 39.5 receiving yards (-115, DraftKings)

McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, largely due to his versatility and pass-catching ability. He had four receptions for 41 yards on six targets last week against the Bears. Last week snapped a streak of three straight games without reaching 30 receiving yards, but before then, he had at least 40 receiving yards in each of the first 12 games of the season. In total, he's gone Over this number in 13 of 16 games (81.3%) this season, including having nine receptions for 73 yards against the Seahawks in Week 1. The model projects 46 receiving yards for McCaffrey on Saturday.

Kenneth Walker III Over 11.5 receiving yards (-110, DraftKings)

Walker is Seattle's big-play back of its RB duo, and those dynamic plays can come on the ground or through the air. He had three receptions for 64 yards, including a 46-yard catch-and-run, two games ago against the Rams to showcase his ability. He's gone Over this total in five of his last nine games, and the 49ers allowed the opposing team's RB1 to go Over this total in three of the last four games. The model projects 17 receiving yards for Walker on Saturday.

Ricky Pearsall Over 41.5 receiving yards (-114, DraftKings)

Pearsall has led the 49ers in receiving in back-to-back games, posting five receptions for 85 yards last week against the Bears after having six receptions for 96 yards against the Titans last week. The 25-year-old has showcased why he was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his biggest hurdle has been simply staying on the field. But he's formed a quick rapport with Brock Purdy, and given that San Francisco has averaged 39.5 points per game over its last two contests, this is a game plan the model expects the 49ers to continue for a huge Saturday contest. The model projects Pearsall for 50 receiving yards on Saturday.