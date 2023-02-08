Sportsbooks are always trying to come up with the most off-the-wall Super Bowl props, but for the savvy bettor, sticking to what you know is the best way to cash in. There will be stars all over the field when the Chiefs and Eagles square off Sunday in the 2023 Super Bowl and you can find NFL props on all of them. Quarterbacks get the accolades, and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts will get plenty of attention for Super Bowl prop bets. Among Super Bowl 57 props, Caesars lists Eagles running back Miles Sanders with the highest over/under for rushing yards at 58.5. Hurts is second along with the Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco, with both at 49.5. Before locking in any Super Bowl prop picks or bets, be sure you see the top Super Bowl picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his predictions and is a highly profitable 49-35 on NFL prop picks in his column through the conference championship games. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after combing over the available 2023 Super Bowl prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders over 54.5 rushing yards. On the surface, the Chiefs appear to have solid numbers against the run, but PropStarz says a "soft schedule" makes that deceptive. The expert says the Kansas City defense is "quite average based on most defensive rushing metrics." They rank eighth in yards allowed per game (107.3), but 18th in yards allowed per carry (4.5).

That means Sanders, who was fifth in the NFL during the regular season with 1,269 rushing yards, should see plenty of work. The fourth-year pro averages 4.9 per attempt and gets 15 carries per game. He averaged almost 19 carries and 86 yards in games the Eagles won by 10 points or fewer. If Philadelphia is going to win Sunday, PropStarz expects Sanders to play a big role. "I believe the Eagles can and will be successful running on K.C.," the expert told SportsLine. You can see the rest of his Super Bowl prop bet picks at SportsLine.

