NFL prop bets can be a major part of your Super Bowl 57 betting strategy, and there are plenty of options before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday. Sportsbooks have been ramping up their offerings for the casual fan, but savvy sports bettors also have more Super Bowl player props to dig through for value. The offenses get a lot of the attention, with Patrick Mahomes leading Kansas City and Jalen Hurts under center for the Eagles. But both defenses came up big in the championship games. Kansas City's Frank Clark had two sacks against the Bengals, but is +135 to record one in the 2023 Super Bowl. Chris Jones got his first postseason sack last week, but had 15.5 in the regular season and is priced at -130 to have one. Before locking in any Super Bowl prop picks or bets, be sure you see the top Super Bowl picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his predictions and is a highly profitable 49-35 on NFL prop picks in his column through the conference championship games. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2023 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders over 54.5 rushing yards. Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards during the regular season and has topped this total 12 times in 19 games. He is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and sees 15 attempts per game on average. Against a Kansas City run defense that PropStarz says is "quite average, based on most defensive rushing metrics," Sanders should get a lot of work.

The fourth-year pro wasn't asked to do much in the second half last week after his two touchdowns helped the Eagles seize control, but the 2023 Super Bowl is expected to be a much closer matchup. Sanders is averaging almost 19 carries in games Philadelphia won by 10 points or fewer. He also is running behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, a unit that features two All-Pros. "I believe the Eagles can and will be successful running on K.C.," the expert told SportsLine. You can see the rest of his Super Bowl prop bet picks at SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl 57 prop bets, predictions

