Unusual Super Bowl props are par for the course, but the knowledgeable NFL fan is likely to stick with the tried-and-true 2023 Super Bowl player props on Sunday. The Chiefs are weaker against the pass, so does that mean Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will pick them apart when Kansas City and Philadelphia square off? Will Philly instead rely on the 1-2 punch of Hurts and Miles Sanders on the ground that helped them get to Super Bowl 57? There are thousands of 2023 Super Bowl props, and while the Eagles yield fewer than 180 passing yards per game, Mahomes' over/under for passing yards is 289.5. The number on Hurts is 243.5, while his rushing total is 49.5. Before locking in any Super Bowl prop picks or bets, be sure you see the top Super Bowl picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his predictions and is a highly profitable 49-35 on NFL prop picks in his column through the conference championship games. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2023 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders over 54.5 rushing yards. The fourth-year running back was fifth in the league with 1,269 rushing yards during the regular season and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. The Chiefs allow 107.3 rushing yards per game (eighth in the league), but opponents average 4.5 per carry (18th). Philadelphia rushes for 153 per contest (fourth) behind an offensive line led by two All-Pros that is one of the NFL's best.

PropStarz also knows the Eagles' run game is more efficient with Hurts under center, leading the league in EPA per rush and DVOA. Sanders averaged 86 yards on almost 19 carries in games the Eagles won by 10 or fewer points. With Caesars setting the 2023 Super Bowl spread at 1.5, it should certainly be tight, so Sanders should get plenty of work. "I believe the Eagles can and will be successful running on K.C.," PropStarz told SportsLine, adding that the Kansas City run defense is "quite average." You can see the rest of his Super Bowl prop bet picks at SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl 57 prop bets, predictions

