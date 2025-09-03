The 2025 NFL season is officially here and Week 1 kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites at BetMGM Sportsbook and the total comes in at 47.5. Philadelphia is -450 on the money line (wager $450 to win $100) while Dallas is +350 (wager $100 to win $350). We'll take a look at some of the best NFL bets today at BetMGM for this Thursday night clash, including NFL player props and anytime touchdown picks.

Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120, BetMGM)

There's a big spotlight on Saquon Barkley after he rushed for 2,005 yards in the 2024 season, and no opponent was spared from his exploits. The Cowboys actually acquitted themselves quite well in the first meeting against the Eagles, holding Barkley to just 66 yards on 14 carries and keeping him out of the endzone. The star running back gashed them for 167 yards in the second meeting, although this came on 31 carries while Hurts was sidelined. Barkley had 345 carries during the regular season and 60 of them (17.4%) came in Weeks 16 and 17 when Hurts was out. Neither player suited up in Week 18.

Hurts has played the Cowboys seven times in his career, though only six can be considered true starts. He's thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of those six games. The Eagles will still give Barkley the ball but Hurts emerged as a passer late in the 2024 campaign and likely airs it out more in 2025. In his last six games including the playoffs (not counting Week 15 where he got injured), Hurts threw for multiple touchdowns four times. At these odds, I think he's a strong bet to deliver multiple aerial scores on Thursday.

CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown (+140, BetMGM)

Let's take things back to the 2023 season when Dak Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns. Lamb caught 12 of those scores, including one against the Eagles in a stretch where he scored in five straight games. Prescott is healthy to begin the 2025 season and the Cowboys brought in George Pickens to take some defensive attention away from Lamb. Philadelphia has a solid secondary but this is more about Dallas' lack of a run game. Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue are not scaring opposing coordinators and the Cowboys are unlikely to be offering much resistance defensively, especially after dealing Parsons. That leads to more passing volume for Prescott and in turn, more opportunities for Lamb. He's a strong contender to find pay dirt.

Dak Prescott Over 245.5 passing yards (-115, BetMGM)

If you're backing the Cowboys leaning into the passing game as much as I am, you can parlay Prescott's passing yards prop with Lamb's anytime touchdown for +349 (wager $100 to win $349). In those two 2023 contests against the Eagles, the Cowboys quarterback threw for 374 and 271 yards respectively. Even with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer reportedly favoring running the ball more, there's a strong chance the game script pushes Dallas to lean into the passing game. Despite the challenging defensive matchup, Prescott should be able to surpass this line.

DeVonta Smith Under 52.5 receiving yards (-115, BetMGM)

Any time you play the Under on NFL player props, you are running the risk of one play completely torpedoing your bet. Smith torched the Cowboys in Week 17 a year ago for 120 yards and two touchdowns, but he was held to just 14 yards on two catches in the first meeting. It looks like Dallas will have Trevon Diggs in the lineup and Daron Bland just got rewarded with a new contract extension, so the secondary should be decent. Even though I'm backing Hurts to throw for multiple scores, I think Dallas keeps everything in front of it and avoids getting beaten deep. That largely takes away Smith's biggest asset and while he's certainly capable of turning a few underneath opportunities into big gains, I think he's held in check in Thursday's opener.