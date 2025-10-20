The Week 7 NFL schedule wraps up with a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at 7 p.m. ET, and the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET. The Lions vs. Buccaneers matchup projects to be a shootout with an over/under of 54, while the over/under of 41 points in Seahawks vs. Texans suggests that game will be a low-scoring defensive battle. Both games will feature talented quarterbacks, and plenty of explosive playmakers all over the field.

Should you target Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff when making Week 7 MNF player prop bets, or should you look at props for other star players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III and Nico Collins? Before making any 'Monday Night Football' NFL prop picks, you need to see the MNF prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states. Claim your offer here:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Lions vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. Texans NFL betting on 'Monday Night Football,' the Machine Learning Model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for here.

Top NFL player prop bets for 'Monday Night Football'

After analyzing the Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Sam Darnold goes Over 225.5 passing yards for Seattle (-112).

Darnold enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, earning a passer rating of 102.5 and his first Pro Bowl berth. Moving into 2025 with the Seattle Seahawks, he's off to a strong start. Through six games he has 1,541 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt. Darnold's performance so far suggests he's building on last year's momentum, combining improved efficiency with a more aggressive downfield style. His confidence and decision-making have helped Seattle stay competitive in a deep NFC playoff race.

SportsLine's model is projecting 267.0 passing yards for Darnold as he's in a spot where the Seahawks might rely heavily on their passing attack. The 2024 Pro Bowl selection is averaging 256.8 passing yards per game in 2025, and the model rates this as a strong 4.5-star play. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Lions and Texans vs. Seahawks

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has revealed several other strong picks, including four 4.5-star picks featuring some of the biggest names in action on Monday. You can only see the picks here.

Which Buccaneers vs. Lions and Texans vs. Seahawks prop bets should you target for 'Monday Night Football?' Visit SportsLine now to see the top props, all from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model.